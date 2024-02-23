Advertisement

National Capital Delhi exhibits a unique blend of the traditional and cosmopolitan styles. The city is a home to numerous museums, historic monuments, libraries, auditoriums, and much more. At the same time, it is the city which is known for its nightlife and boasts of some of the best cafes.

However, for those who are planning to explore Delhi, this one festival is currently giving you the opportunity to explore the city’s many stories. The ongoing Delhi Tourism Walk Festival includes 50 heritage walks in the capital, until 31 March.

Delhi Tourism took to its official Instagram handle and shared about the event. In the caption, it wrote, “Step into the rich tapestry of Delhi's history and culture with the inaugural walk of the DELHI TOURISM WALK FESTIVAL! “

If you don’t know how to pick from the many available walks, here are a few that you can choose from.

Sham-e-Tughlaqabad

This walk gives you a chance to explore the history of Tughlaqabad Fort. It was built by Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq in 1321. The aim was to build a fort that would defend the Sultanate of Delhi. Therefore, he demanded that labourers build high walls, battlements and semi-circular bastions. This helped in identifying enemies and attacking them.

File photo of Old Delhi | Image: Unsplash

Mehrauli Archaeological Park

This is an archaeological park spread over 200 acre in the Mehrauli neighbourhood of South Delhi. Right adjacent to the Qutub Minar, it consists of over 100 historically significant monuments.

Zaike Purani Dilli Ke

No city boasts of a culinary experience like Delhi does. According to CN Traveller, guests on this morning walk in Old Delhi will get to try pyaaz ki kachori, parathas, khurchan, fresh lassi and chole palak chawal.

More about the festival

The festival spans from February 17 to March 31 with a cost of Rs 500 per person. Timings, however, vary for each walk.