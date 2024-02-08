English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Dense Fog In Delhi: Driving Tips To Follow To Ensure Safety Amid Extreme Conditions

As dense fog covers Delhi, here are a few driving tips that you need to follow to ensure everyone's safety.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dense Fog In Delhi: Driving Tips To Ensure Safety
Dense Fog In Delhi: Driving Tips To Ensure Safety | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

This Sunday morning witnessed a thick blanket of fog covering Delhi and other parts of the country. Around 22 trains and 150 flights have been delayed. The visibility was found to be zero in places close to the airport. During such low visibility scenarios, it is very important for commuters to keep safety measures in mind, especially while driving. 

Delhi covered in fog | Image: X/@@sumitdookia

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 3.5 degrees selsius. The mercury dipped even lower in the Lodhi Road area to 3.4 degrees Celsius. 

Advertisement

One needs to be extremely careful while navigating the roads in this thick layer of fog. Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind while driving and navigating your way through fog. 

Delhi covered in thick layer of fog | Image: X/@journorakesh

Say no to speeding 

This is something of utmost importance. Speeding in any case is not advisable, and under poor visibility, it is a big no. It is dangerous for everyone involved. Even if you think it is okay to speed a little since there is no vehicle immediately ahead of yours, it is not. Foggy conditions can be very unpredictable. 

Always keep the lights on 

The usage of low-beam headlights is mandatory. To make it even better, you can put yellow cellophane paper on the headlights. This is because the visibility of the yellow light is better because of its long wavelength. 

Alert others, use indicators 

A responsible driver is someone who is always considerate of other vehicles on the road. It is very important to alert other vehicles during foggy conditions. Therefore, make sure you use your indicator or parking lights. Before taking any turns, make sure that you turn on the indicator at least 10 seconds in advance. 

Maintain distance

Leaving plenty of distance between the vehicles is a mandatory tip while driving in fog. However, it also comes under regular road safety.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement