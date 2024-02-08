Dense Fog In Delhi: Driving Tips To Follow To Ensure Safety Amid Extreme Conditions

Advertisement

This Sunday morning witnessed a thick blanket of fog covering Delhi and other parts of the country. Around 22 trains and 150 flights have been delayed. The visibility was found to be zero in places close to the airport. During such low visibility scenarios, it is very important for commuters to keep safety measures in mind, especially while driving.

Delhi covered in fog | Image: X/@ @sumitdookia

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 3.5 degrees selsius. The mercury dipped even lower in the Lodhi Road area to 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

One needs to be extremely careful while navigating the roads in this thick layer of fog. Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind while driving and navigating your way through fog.

Delhi covered in thick layer of fog | Image: X/@ journorakesh

Say no to speeding

This is something of utmost importance. Speeding in any case is not advisable, and under poor visibility, it is a big no. It is dangerous for everyone involved. Even if you think it is okay to speed a little since there is no vehicle immediately ahead of yours, it is not. Foggy conditions can be very unpredictable.

Always keep the lights on

The usage of low-beam headlights is mandatory. To make it even better, you can put yellow cellophane paper on the headlights. This is because the visibility of the yellow light is better because of its long wavelength.

Alert others, use indicators

A responsible driver is someone who is always considerate of other vehicles on the road. It is very important to alert other vehicles during foggy conditions. Therefore, make sure you use your indicator or parking lights. Before taking any turns, make sure that you turn on the indicator at least 10 seconds in advance.

Maintain distance

Leaving plenty of distance between the vehicles is a mandatory tip while driving in fog. However, it also comes under regular road safety.