×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

DIY Colours, Sustainable Decor: How To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly Holi

While Holi needs to be celebrated with vigour, it is essential to enjoy it in an environmentally friendly manner.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
DIY Holi decorations
DIY Holi decorations | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Holi 2024 will be celebrated on March 25. As we gear up for the festival of colours, markets are abuzz with gulaal, Holi-special delicacies and many other essential items.  Traditionally, Holi has been associated with vibrant colours, water balloons, and joyous festivities. However, it is essential to recognise the significance of celebrating it in an environmentally friendly manner. There are numerous eco-friendly alternatives that can help us enjoy Holi while preserving our environment.

Natural colours

Representative image | Image: Instagram 

Opt for natural, eco-friendly colours made from plant-based ingredients such as turmeric, beetroot, spinach, and flowers. These colours are not only gentle on the skin but also biodegradable, ensuring they don’t harm the environment. Additionally, these colours are easy to get off the skin post the celebration. 

DIY colours

Representative image | Image: Instagram 

Get creative and make your own colours at home using ingredients like flour, arrowroot powder, and food colouring. This not only allows you to customise the colours according to your preferences but also ensures they are safe for both your skin and the environment. It can also become your special tradition with your family and friends for years to come. 

Water conservation 

Representative image | Image: Instagram 

Conserve water by minimising the use of water balloons and high-pressure water guns (pichkaari). Instead, opt for dry Holi celebrations or use minimal water for symbolic purposes such as a gentle sprinkle of coloured water.

Reusable water containers

If water play is inevitable, use large buckets or tubs to store water instead of continuously running taps. Encourage participants to refill their colours from these containers, minimising water wastage.

Say no to water balloons

Representative image | Image: Instagram 

While water balloons can be fun and appealing on Holi, especially for young children, it is essential to know that they are made of harmful plastic. Not only does playing with water balloons waste water but it also gives rise to non-biodegradable waste. 

Eco-friendly packaging

When purchasing Holi-related products such as colours, opt for brands that use minimal or recyclable packaging. Avoid single-use plastics and support companies that prioritize sustainable packaging practices.

Sustainable decorations

If decorating your home or community spaces, opt for eco-friendly decorations such as biodegradable paper banners, flower garlands, and reusable fabric streamers. Avoid plastic decorations that contribute to environmental pollution.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Holi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Why MI sacked Rohit?

a few seconds ago
Tax-savvy investing

Tax-savvy investing

a few seconds ago
Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis on Kohli

2 minutes ago
The Allahabad High Court Dismisses Maulana Mohamad Ali Jauhar University's Lease Challenge

Jauhar University Land

6 minutes ago
Rupee closes slightly higher, supported by dollar inflows

Rupee declines

8 minutes ago
Nick Jonas

Throwback To Holi 2020

9 minutes ago
Big breed dogs

Swimming For Pet Dogs

9 minutes ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kejriwal Respects Law

10 minutes ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

13 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

18 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

18 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

18 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

20 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

20 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

24 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News9 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo