March 31st, 2024

Easter 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Family And Friends

Easter is being observed on March 31 this year and includes church services, egg hunts, and festive meals. Here are some heartfelt wishes and messages to share.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Easter 2024
Easter 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Easter is time to spread love, joy, and blessings to your friends, family, and loved ones. It is celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This holiday is being observed on March 31 this year and includes church services, egg hunts, and festive meals. Here are some heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, and thoughtful WhatsApp messages to share the spirit of Easter.

Wishes for Easter

1. "Wishing you and your family a blessed and joyful Easter filled with love, happiness, and peace. Happy Easter!"

 

Easter 2024| Image: Unsplash


 
2. "May the miracle of Easter bring new hope, new blessings, and new beginnings into your life. Happy Easter to you and your loved ones!"

3. "Sending you warm wishes for a wonderful Easter filled with love, laughter, and sweet moments shared with family and friends. Happy Easter!"

4. "May the spirit of Easter fill your heart with faith, hope, and love. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Easter celebration!"

5. "Easter is a time for renewal and rejoicing. May this Easter season bring you abundant blessings and endless happiness. Happy Easter!"

Quotes for Easter

1. "The resurrection gives my life meaning and direction and the opportunity to start over no matter what my circumstances." – Robert Flatt

2. "Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life." – S.D. Gordon

3. "Easter is the demonstration of God that life is essentially spiritual and timeless." – Charles M. Crowe

4. "Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life." – Janine di Giovanni

5. "Easter says you can put truth in a grave, but it won't stay there." – Clarence W. Hall

Easter 2024| Image: Unsplash

 

WhatsApp messages for Easter

1. "May the blessings of Easter fill your heart with peace, joy, and happiness. Have a wonderful Easter celebration!"

2. "Wishing you a basket full of Easter blessings and a season filled with love, laughter, and sweet memories. Happy Easter!"

3. "May the light of Easter illuminate your path and guide you to a future filled with hope and happiness. Happy Easter to you and your family!"

4. "Sending you warm Easter greetings and wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and the company of cherished ones. Happy Easter!"

5. “May the spirit of Easter bring you peace, the gladness of Easter give you hope, and the warmth of Easter grant you love. Happy Easter!”

March 31st, 2024

