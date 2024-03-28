×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Eid 2024: Festive Delicacies To Enjoy In Old Delhi During The Festival

If you find yourself in Old Delhi during Eid, thank your lucky stars and savour the flavors of this festive occasion firsthand.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Eid Delicacies In Delhi
Eid Delicacies In Delhi | Image:Unsplash
Eid is a time of feasting, festivities, and indulgence in a variety of mouth watering delicacies. From succulent kebabs to fragrant biryanis, the streets of Old Delhi come alive with the aroma of spices and the sizzle of grills, inviting locals and visitors to partake in the Eid celebrations. Let's take a culinary journey through Old Delhi and explore some of the must-try Eid delicacies that grace its bustling streets.

Biryani

Biryani takes the centre stage during Eid celebrations in Old Delhi. Fragrant basmati rice layered with tender meat, fried onions, spices, and saffron-infused milk, biryani is a decadent dish that epitomises the richness and opulence of Indian culinary traditions. Served with raita and mirchi ka salan, biryani is a feast fit for royalty. You can find vendors selling delicious biryani on the road side and that will be the best meal you'll ever have.

Biryani | Image: Unsplash

Seekh kebab

No Eid celebration in Old Delhi would be complete without savouring the iconic Seekh Kebabs. These minced meat skewers, seasoned with authentic spices and grilled to perfection over open flames, are a quintessential part of Eid feasts. Served with rumali roti or naan and tangy mint chutney, seekh kebabs are a true delight for the senses. For the best experience, try the kebabs at the iconic Karim's.

Tandoori chicken

No Eid feast would be complete without the smoky and succulent flavours of tandoori chicken. Marinated in a mix of curd, spices, and herbs, and cooked in a traditional clay tandoor oven, Tandoori chicken is a true gastronomic delight that leaves diners craving for more. Enjoy this dish and more chicken kebabs at Al-Yamin.

Tandoori chicken | Image: Unsplash

Nihari and khameeri roti

For those craving a hearty and satisfying meal, Nihari and Khameeri Roti are the ultimate comfort food duo. Nihari, a slow-cooked stew made with tender meat simmered in a rich and aromatic gravy, is best enjoyed with soft and fluffy Khameeri Roti, a traditional leavened bread. Al-Jawahar is a restaurant where the combination can be tried.

Shahi tukda

Indulge your sweet tooth with a decadent serving of Shahi Tukda, a classic dessert that captures the essence of Old Delhi's culinary heritage. This bread pudding is made by soaking slices of bread in sweetened milk, flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and rose water, and garnished with chopped nuts. The dessert is made even better with the addition of rabri. Cool Point is a popular shop selling shahi tukda.

The lanes of Old Delhi | Image: Unsplash

Mohabbat ka sharbat

Cool off from the summer heat with a refreshing glass of Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, a beloved beverage synonymous with summer in Old Delhi. Made from a blend of watermelon juice, rooh afza, and milk, this sweet and refreshing drink is the perfect antidote to the sweltering heat of summer days. You can find many vendors selling this sharbat across the market.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

