Updated April 9th, 2024 at 09:13 IST
Eid 2024: Shawwal Crescent Moon NOT Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Eid To Be Celebrated on 10th April
The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted by the Muslims in the Middle East on April 8th, so Chand raat will be on 9th April.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
The sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon to mark the end of Ramadan 2024 and beginning of Eid ul Fitr will be delayed until April 09, 2024. Since the Middle East, USA, UK, Canada started fasting on March 11, 2024, the Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia had called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the new crescent moon on the evening of Monday, Ramadan 29, 1445 Hijri, which was supposed to be April 8, 2024. However, due to the weather conditions, the moon will now only be spotted on 9th April, which would mark the end of Ramadan.
Chand raat on 9th April
The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted by the Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, and other countries in the Middle East on April 8 evening, after breaking the Ramadan fast. So, accordingly, chand raat will be on Tuesday, April 09. And because of this delay, the day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated the next day, which is April 10th, 2024.
30-day fast for muslims
The 1 day delay in chand raat essentially means that Muslims will observe a 30-day fast this Ramadan instead of 29 days. Morocco’s Islamic Affairs Ministry announced that the crescent moon sighting for Eid Al Fitr will take place on Tuesday. It is after this that friends, family and loved ones will come together to celebrate Eid ul Fitr.
Although Eid was scheduled for April 10 in India, the final confirmation indicates that the celebrations are on April 11. This is because Eid al-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal, determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. It is to be noted that Kerala is the only Indian state whose Eid al-Fitr date is determined based on a sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia.
Published April 9th, 2024 at 09:13 IST
