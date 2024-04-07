×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Eid 2024: Sweet Delicacies For The Perfect End To Your Grand Feast

Eid is a time for celebration, gratitude, and togetherness, and what better way to honour this special occasion than with a spread of irresistible desserts?

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kanafeh for Eid
Kanafeh for Eid | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Eid is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims around the world, marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. Along with prayers, feasting, and exchanging gifts, one of the highlights of Eid celebrations is the delicious food that graces the dining table. Kebabs, biryani and other dishes are popular, but the sweet treats of Eid have their own charm. Here are five delectable desserts to savour and share with loved ones during Eid festivities.

Seviyan

Seviyan is a classic Eid dessert enjoyed by families across the globe. Made with roasted vermicelli, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and nuts, this creamy dessert is a true delight for the senses. Whether served warm or chilled, seviyan is a comforting and indulgent treat that symbolises prosperity and abundance.

Seviyan | Image: Freepik

Kulfi

Our own Desi ice cream with a dense, fudgy texture and intense flavour, kulfi is a true treat. Made with condensed milk, evaporated milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and pistachios, kulfi is traditionally frozen in cone-shaped moulds or clay pots. It's a beloved dessert during Eid celebrations, offering a refreshing and decadent way to beat the summer heat.

Shahi tukda

Shahi tukda, also known as double ka meetha in Hyderabad, is a luxurious bread pudding that originated in the royal kitchens of India. Made with fried bread slices soaked in sweetened saffron milk and garnished with slivered almonds, pistachios, and edible silver leaf, this indulgent dessert is fit for royalty.

Date barfi

Date barfi is a wholesome and nutritious dessert made with dates, nuts, and spices. Dates, a staple food during Ramadan, are blended into a smooth paste and cooked with ghee, cardamom, and nuts until thick and sticky. The mixture is then shaped into small squares and garnished with chopped nuts or edible silver leaf. Date barfi is not only delicious but also packed with energy and nutrients, making it a perfect sweet treat for Eid festivities.

Date barfi | Image: Unsplash

Kanafeh

Kanafeh is a Middle Eastern dessert made with thin strands of shredded phyllo dough (kataifi), layered with a sweet cheese filling, and soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup flavoured with rose water or orange blossom water. The dish is then baked until golden and crispy, creating a delightful contrast of textures and flavours. Kanafeh is perfect for an international touch to your feast.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

