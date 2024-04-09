Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:24 IST
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Shawwal Moon Spotted In Jammu And Kashmir, No Sighting In Lucknow, New Delhi Yet
Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated a day after the sighting of the crescent Shawwal moon known as Chand raat. Check out when the festival will be celebrated in India.
Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the nation. However, the celebration of the festival is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon, known as the Shawwal moon. The moon sighting, known as Chand Raat, marks the end of a month-long Ramadan fast and observers embrace the festival of Eid the next day. The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted by the Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, and other countries in the Middle East on April 8 evening, therefore pushing the Chand Raat to be observed on April 9. However, some parts of India might witness a further delay in the kickstarting of the festival.
When is Eid in India?
The Saudi Arab countries will celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10. However, the Shawwal moon is yet to be sighted in parts of India, therefore, pushing the celebrations back a day. In some parts of the country though, the moon was seen and the devotees will celebrate the festival on April 10, with other parts of the world.
Kerala Hilal (KNM) Committee Chairman M Muhammad Madani announced that the Shawwal moon was sighted and therefore Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 10 in Kerela. Similarly in Jammu and Kashmir, the Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam announced that the moon has been sighted and Eid will be celebrated on April 10. In Ladakh too, the festival will be celebrated tomorrow.
Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and other Indian states to celebrate Eid on April 11
While some parts of the country have declared Chand raat, most states are yet to see the Shawwal crescent moon. ANI took to their X (formerly Twitter) to share that since the crescent moon could not be sighted on April 9, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11 in Lucknow.
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, Chairperson of the Islamic Centre of India (ICI), said, “The Moon could not be sighted in Lucknow on April 9 and there is no information on Moon sighting from any other part of India. Hence, it is announced that the 30th roza will be observed tomorrow (on April 10) and on April 11, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country." It is worth noting that the 1 day delay in chand raat essentially means that Muslims will observe a 30-day fast this Ramadan instead of the usual 29 days.
