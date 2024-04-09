×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Shawwal Moon Spotted In Jammu And Kashmir, No Sighting In Lucknow, New Delhi Yet

Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated a day after the sighting of the crescent Shawwal moon known as Chand raat. Check out when the festival will be celebrated in India.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Eid To Be Celebrated on 10th April
Eid To Be Celebrated on 10th April | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the nation. However, the celebration of the festival is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon, known as the Shawwal moon. The moon sighting, known as Chand Raat, marks the end of a month-long Ramadan fast and observers embrace the festival of Eid the next day. The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted by the Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, and other countries in the Middle East on April 8 evening, therefore pushing the Chand Raat to be observed on April 9. However, some parts of India might witness a further delay in the kickstarting of the festival. 

When is Eid in India? 

The Saudi Arab countries will celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10. However, the Shawwal moon is yet to be sighted in parts of India, therefore, pushing the celebrations back a day. In some parts of the country though, the moon was seen and the devotees will celebrate the festival on April 10, with other parts of the world. 

Representative Image | Image: Instagram 

Kerala Hilal (KNM) Committee Chairman M Muhammad Madani announced that the Shawwal moon was sighted and therefore Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 10 in Kerela. Similarly in Jammu and Kashmir, the Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam announced that the moon has been sighted and Eid will be celebrated on April 10. In Ladakh too, the festival will be celebrated tomorrow. 

Advertisement

Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and other Indian states to celebrate Eid on April 11

While some parts of the country have declared Chand raat, most states are yet to see the Shawwal crescent moon. ANI took to their X (formerly Twitter) to share that since the crescent moon could not be sighted on April 9, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11 in Lucknow. 

Advertisement

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, Chairperson of the Islamic Centre of India (ICI), said, “The Moon could not be sighted in Lucknow on April 9 and there is no information on Moon sighting from any other part of India. Hence, it is announced that the 30th roza will be observed tomorrow (on April 10) and on April 11, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country." It is worth noting that the 1 day delay in chand raat essentially means that Muslims will observe a 30-day fast this Ramadan instead of the usual 29 days.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kingdom Season 2

Horror K-Dramas List

a minute ago
Popular destinations for backpacking

Backpacking Trips Options

2 minutes ago
Peter and Jennifer Crumbley were convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the school shooting committed by their son in 2021.

Michigan School Shooter

3 minutes ago
Fenugreek seeds

Benefits Of Fenugreek

4 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

7 minutes ago
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

16 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Narrative Wilts

19 minutes ago
Man sues 50 women for calling him a bad date in California

Man Sues 50 Women

19 minutes ago
Tom Holland, Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Relationship

19 minutes ago
Nobel Prize winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at the age of 94.

Peter Higgins Dies

20 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

21 minutes ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi On Her Struggle

21 minutes ago
Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip For 'Narcotics Test'

Bengaluru lawyer scam

25 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 9.

Can BJP Make Dent in TN?

26 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen On Comeback

28 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

Karthik on Kuldeep

39 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Writes Dialogues

an hour ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Bhavnagar earthquake

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Snake And Mongoose Deadly Fight In A Pothole, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Man Stabs Mother Over 70 Times Because She 'Irritated Him'

    World6 hours ago

  3. Pankaj Tripathi Ditches Fancy Car For Two-wheeler In Viral Video

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo