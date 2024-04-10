Advertisement

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, and is a time of joy, gratitude, and spiritual renewal for Muslims around the world. It is being celebrated in the Middle East on 10th April and in India on 11th April. True to the spirit of the festival, it's the time to spread love, happiness, and blessings to friends, family, and loved ones. Here are some heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, and thoughtful WhatsApp messages to share the joy of Eid.

Eid wishes | Image: Unsplash

Eid wishes

1. Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid filled with love, joy, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

2. May the divine blessings of Allah bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity on this auspicious day. Eid Mubarak!

3. Sending you warm wishes on Eid ul-Fitr. May Allah shower His blessings upon you and your family today and always. Eid Mubarak!

4. As we celebrate the end of Ramadan, may this Eid bring you abundant blessings, forgiveness, and renewed faith. Eid Mubarak!

5. On this special day, may Allah accept your prayers, fasting, and good deeds, and grant you a joyous Eid celebration. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!

Eid quotes

1. "The month of Ramadan has come to an end, but the blessings of Eid ul-Fitr continue. May this day be filled with peace, joy, and endless blessings for you and your family."

2. "Eid is a time for joy, a time for togetherness, a time to remember Allah's blessings. May this Eid bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your heart with happiness."

3. "Eid is not just about feasting and festivities; it's about gratitude, forgiveness, and spreading love and compassion to all. May the spirit of Eid fill your heart and home with peace and happiness."

4. "On Eid ul-Fitr, may Allah's blessings light up your path and lead you to happiness, success, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!"

5. "As we bid farewell to Ramadan and welcome Eid with open arms, let us remember the lessons of patience, humility, and gratitude that we learned during this sacred month. Eid Mubarak to one and all!"

Eid mubarak | Image: Unsplash

Eid WhatsApp messages

1. "Wishing you and your family a joyful Eid celebration filled with love, laughter, and blessings. Eid Mubarak!"

2. "On this beautiful day of Eid, may Allah bless you with peace, happiness, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!"

3. "As we mark the end of Ramadan, let us rejoice in the blessings of Eid and share the spirit of love and generosity with everyone around us. Eid Mubarak!"

4. "May the divine blessings of Allah bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!"

5. “Sending you heartfelt wishes for a blessed Eid filled with love, joy, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!”

