Sankashti Chaturthi, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is celebrated every month on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha, or the dark half of the lunar calendar. Among all the Sankashti Chaturthi, the one that is observed in the month of Vaishakha is considered auspicious, known as Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. This month, the auspicious day will be observed on May 26.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi: Date & Timing

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:06 PM on May 26, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:53 PM on May 27, 2024

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 10:12 PM

History of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi

The name of the festival is derived from the story of Ganesha losing one of his tusks while writing the epic Mahabharat, dictated by sage Vyasa. This act represents the Lord Ganesha's dominance over learning, wisdom and knowledge.

Significance and Rituals of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi

Devotees experiencing personal and professional challenges can seek the blessings of the lord. It is believed that observing a fast and praying to Lord Ganesha on Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi will result in Lord Ganesh bestowing devotees with wealth and prosperity. If you wish to observe the festival, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear fresh clothes.

For prasad, prepare his favourite sweets, such as modak, and meals. Observe the fast the entire day and consume only satvik food. In the evening, offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and chant Ganesha Atharvashirsha to seek his blessings.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi: Dos and don'ts

Devotees should observe a fast on Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi starting in the morning and can break the fast after performing the puja. It is strictly prohibited to consume alcohol, tobacco, and non-vegetarian food items. Devotees also donate money, food, and clothes to the poor.

