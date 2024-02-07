English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Explore The Unexplored With These Offbeat Travel Destinations In The US

Planning a trip to the United States of America? Visit these unexplored gems for a memorable exprience.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Explore The Unexplored With These Offbeat Travel Destinations In The US | Image:Unsplash
One of the most prominent travel trends of 2024 is to explore the unexplored, meaning, to go to places that are away from the daily hustle and bustle. A good trip is not about visiting the cliche tourist spots but it is about traveling to places that have been untouched by crowds. If you are planning a trip to the United States of America and want to explore the unexplored gems, here are a few places that you must visit. 

Denali National Park, Alaska 

For nature enthusiasts, Denali National Park is the place to be in the US. It is the home to North America’s highest mountain, Mt. Denali. You will also witness the untouched Alaskan wilderness at every turn, and lots of unique animal species. The park is home to grizzly bears, moose, wolves, caribou and many other species. 

Big Sur, California 

Just south of San Francisco, awaits an epic road trip on the Big Sur. The staggering views you will witness are like no place else. This route lies along the Pacific Coast Highway, which extends from Southern California to Washington State. 

Yosemite National Park, California 

California is home to nine national parks and one of those is Yosemite. Located just four hours east of San Francisco, Yosemite happens to be a natural sanctuary housing some deep valleys, waterfalls, and much more. Yosemite National Park is also known for its granite cliffs and giant sequoia trees.The highlight of the park is Yosemite Valley, which is a giant glacial valley enclosed by granite summits. 

Valley of Fire, Nevada

This place is deemed as one of America’s best hidden gems. It happens to be just a few hours drive from Las Vegas. The red and orange sandstone sprawled around the park is what makes it look like Martian and this is where the name comes from. 

Antelope Canyon 

Known for its sand-coloured wavy rocks, Antelope Canyon is located just outside Page, a city in Northern Arizona. It was formed by water and wind erosion over millions of years. During the day, this spot becomes a picturesque landscape. 

The Wave, Arizona 

Not many know about it but this is a rock formation made out of smooth sandstone. It gets its unusual shape from water and wind erosion that has happened over the course of millions of years. However, due to the sensitivity associated with these rocks, only 20 people are allowed to visit each day. Also, you need to obtain a permit several months in advance. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

