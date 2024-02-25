Exploring Nunchi, The Korean Superpower To Garner Success

Advertisement

Nunchi is a Korean word that translates to eye-measure. The Korean concept is a bit too complicated to define and there is no direct English translation. However, Euny Hong, in her book “The Power of Nunchi: The Korean Secret to Happiness and Success,” explains it as “eye measure: the subtle art of gauging other people’s thoughts and feelings in order to build trust, harmony, and connection.”

Meaning, observing how people are thinking and feeling under a certain situation in order to create connection, trust, and harmony. It is very closely linked to concepts like emotional intelligence and situation awareness. However, there are two differentiating factors to keep in mind.

Nunchi emphasizes the room as a whole, and not just the people within it

Speed is paramount

Understanding nunchi

Ease your mind: Step back, breathe. Always keep in mind that prejudice prevents you from learning anything about people. If you assume you know everything about a meeting or a cuisine, or date, before you’ve even started it, you are shutting down your senses and blocking your observational skills.

Watch the space : If you’re the one who has just entered the room and everyone else has been longer, watch them to gain information. If everyone looks sad, don’t try to cheer them up, instead observe more.

Become a good listener: Use the power of nunchi and develop your skills at being a better listener. Mindfulness is the key by actually focusing on the person speaking to you.