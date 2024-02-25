Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Exploring Nunchi, The Korean Superpower To Garner Success

Nunchi is very closely linked to concepts like emotional intelligence and situation awareness.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Exploring Nunchi, The Korean Superpower To Garner Success
Exploring Nunchi, The Korean Superpower To Garner Success | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nunchi is a Korean word that translates to eye-measure. The Korean concept is a bit too complicated to define and there is no direct English translation. However, Euny Hong, in her book “The Power of Nunchi: The Korean Secret to Happiness and Success,” explains it as “eye measure: the subtle art of gauging other people’s thoughts and feelings in order to build trust, harmony, and connection.” 

Meaning, observing how people are thinking and feeling under a certain situation in order to create connection, trust, and harmony. It is very closely linked to concepts like emotional intelligence and situation awareness. However, there are two differentiating factors to keep in mind.

Advertisement
  • Nunchi emphasizes the room as a whole, and not just the people within it
  • Speed is paramount 

Understanding nunchi 

  • Ease your mind: Step back, breathe. Always keep in mind that prejudice prevents you from learning anything about people. If you assume you know everything about a meeting or a cuisine, or date, before you’ve even started it, you are shutting down your senses and blocking your observational skills. 
  • Watch the space: If you’re the one who has just entered the room and everyone else has been longer, watch them to gain information. If everyone looks sad, don’t try to cheer them up, instead observe more. 
  • Become a good listenerUse the power of nunchi and develop your skills at being a better listener. Mindfulness is the key by actually focusing on the person speaking to you. 
Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

12 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

12 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

12 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

12 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

12 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

12 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CS Professional Programme Results 2023 declared

    Education19 minutes ago

  2. SAG Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy To Pedro Pascal- Full List Of Winners

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Craziest Bengali Bride Ever Dancing To Taylor Swift's Hit Song

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. Broadcom to close $3.8 billion deal with KKR to sell its EUC business

    Tech 29 minutes ago

  5. Kerala AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo