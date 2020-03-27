5 Ways To Strengthen Family Relationships In Times Of COVID-19 Lockdown

The rapid addition of coronavirus cases has resulted in several fatal cases. As a precautionary measure, the government of India has announced a lockdown of 21 days all over the country. Medical experts have advised everyone to practise social distancing and have asked everyone to stay at home.

This is the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your family. If you are bored already and are wondering how to spend these 21 days in lockdown, try out these simple things that will make your bond stronger with family members.

Five simple things to try to strengthen the family relationships

Cook Meal

Cooking is a great activity and doing it with the family will be amazing. Every family has an old tradition of cooking. This is the best time to pass on all the olden day cooking hacks and secret recipes with one’s younger generation.

Clean the House

As every family member is home. It is a great opportunity to clean the house because you will have too many hands working together. It will make the cleaning process faster as well as make your house clean and bacteria-free.

Exercise together

Nobody is allowed to step out of the house. However, to remain healthy one can exercise at home. Nothing is better than the entire family doing it together. It will be a fun process and people will discover each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Inculcate yoga, crunches, push-ups, squats and many other exercises that can be done easily at home.

Play indoor games

Just cooking and exercising may not always help. Try out new indoor games every day like solving quizzes, playing carom, chess to pass time and have fun together.

Learn something new

Apart from playing games, try to pursue new healthy hobbies like reading books, drawing, painting and more. Try to test the creative side of all the members and innovate something new. This will also help one to know their family members better.

