Best Exercises For Pets That Will Keep Them Fit During The Lockdown

During the lockdown, many people are having trouble taking their pets for a stroll. They are reportedly many dog parents who are talking about this issue. But seems like there are a few ways that one can keep their pet fit at home. Here’s taking a look at some activities that you can safely start with your dog.

Old dogs can learn new tricks

According to reports, you could try doing simple tricks on them such as a handshake or paw is one of the easy ways to start. You could also make your pet perform some impressive tasks such as jumping through hula-hoops, or shaking to music and much more.

Obedience and mental games

As per reports, this activity could not seem like exercise, but practising recall, regaining, and strengthening basic commands offer mental stimulation, as well as an exercise to the brains. You could try doing some new tricks with your pet. Also, teach them the basics which include- sit, stand, sleep and more.

Hide-and-seek

This is almost every child’s favourite game. You can introduce this game to your pet at home. You can also give your dog a little treat once he completes the search. This will not only keep your dog active but will be even more familiar with the house.

Also read | Justin Bieber's Pets History: Did You Know He Had Once Adopted Snake And Monkey?

DIY Toys

As per reports, if your pet is getting bored with his usual toys, you can try making one for him. All you need is an empty bottle and a pair of old socks. Stuff the bottle in the pair of socks and tie it at both ends and give it to your dog.

Also read | Tic Tac Toe Challenge: Dogs, Fishes And Other Pets Play With Their Humans

Indoor-fetch

This is one of the most common games played by pet parents. But one must make sure you keep all your valuable stuff safe as your dog may get over-excited and hit something which may tend to break.

Treadmill

As per reports, if you have a treadmill at home, you can try making your dog walk on the treadmill keeping the pace slow. It is also reported that your dog might get irritated but will later start loving it.

Also read | Alia Bhatt To Disha Patani, Actors Spending Quality Time With Their Pets Amid Lockdown

Also read | When John Abraham Saved Mumbai's Pets From Falling Victim To COVID-19 Misinformation