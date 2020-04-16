Early To Bed And Early To Rise: Ways To Make Your Children Follow This Habit

Living in quarantine has a new set of challenges for parents with young kids. It may make bed-time difficult for parents as the kids don't really have much to do. There might be several problems coming up that may be hindering the kid from falling asleep. Sleeping in late ultimately disrupts the whole cycle.

There is an old saying that goes 'Early to bed and early to rise' and time and again, it has been said that it is a good habit to follow. This comes as great advice not only for kids but also for the adults. Here are a few ways to inculcate the habit among your kids.

Ways to inculcate Early to Bed and Early to rise among your children

Create a sleep-inducing environment

Instead of letting the kids watch too much TV or use too much phone, get them into a habit of reading before bed. You can even narrate a story yourself if you prefer. This will lead to kid practising a good habit of reading and getting a good night's sleep.

ALSO READ | World Sleep Day: Food Items That Can Help Stimulate Sleep; Dark Chocolate, Oats And More

Turn off TV an hour before bed

The most important step you need to take is breaking off the habit your kid of watching too much TV right before bed. Several studies have shown that too much screen time can disrupt the levels of melatonin in one's body. Watching TV reduces its production and thus, interferes with the sleep cycle.

ALSO READ | Here Is What You Need To Know About A Sleepcation; A Vacation Where You Do Nothing At All

Set a schedule

Make sure you set a sleeping time and a wake-up time and follow it on an everyday basis. Setting up a schedule will always help in determining a particular routine for your kid. You can give them the freedom to break this schedule on the weekends so that they don't get bored with it on the weekdays and follow it effectively.

ALSO READ | World Sleep Day: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Make an interesting breakfast

With kids, it is easy to add bait to convince them to inculcate good habits. When it comes to sleeping schedule, this can be done by promising a healthy and interesting breakfast. Experiment with breakfast items and try and give different types of healthy food. The excitement for the breakfast will ensure that they go to bed on time and will also wake up in time to enjoy it.

ALSO READ | Tips To Get Peaceful Sleep Amidst Emotional Turmoil