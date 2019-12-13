Everything You Need To Know To Organise A Pet-friendly Wedding

Everyone wants their wedding to be just perfect. People plan for weddings with much fanfare with their friends and family. However, for pet lovers, the stress is even more intense. Planning a wedding that is pet-friendly can include a lot more effort and thinking. Here, we provide some tips on how you can manage the task:

How to make your wedding pet friendly?

Venue

Deciding on a venue is the first important thing when it comes to a wedding. You have to decide if the wedding has to be outdoor or indoor. If you opt for an indoor wedding, you will have to make sure it does not create a mess for the people and also the pets. An outdoor venue is recommended if you want to organise a successful pet-friendly wedding. Outdoor weddings can be a proper venue for human as well as pet guests. Pets can have their own space to play along with each other while people can enjoy the sunlight.

Read: 'Marriage Story' Scene Becomes Internet's Newest Meme

Food section

If you are inviting the pets along with your guests. You need to keep a few things in mind. It's just not humans who are going to munch at your wedding, but also the pets. Make sure you keep a separate food section for the pets. Decide on what food you can keep for them so that they enjoy their day to the fullest and not start barking when hungry. Include food according to the pets your guests will be getting along.

Read: Bridal Makeup Dos And Dont's For All Brides To Be In Upcoming Wedding Season

Gifts

Giving away return gifts to guests is the most common thing at weddings. While you give away gifts to your human friends, do not forget your pet friends. Make sure you keep bags filled with pet treats, like a chew toy.

Read: Harmful Makeup Ingredients To Avoid During Pregnancy Months

Alert your guests

Not many people are fond of pets. Thus, before planning your pet-friendly wedding, make sure you alert your guests about their presence. Some of the guests might be allergic to dogs, cats, or any kind of pets and this can unnecessarily create trouble during the ceremony.

Read: Makeup | Trendy And Fashionable Eyeliner Shades To Try This Wedding Season