Halloween 2020 Safety Tips For Pets To Ensure Your Furry Friends Are Safe This Year

It looks like Halloween 2020 celebrations won’t be the same this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But many of us will still be celebrating, in slightly different ways than usual. Some pets love the chaos of Halloween, while others will find this spooky holiday a bit worrying. Whatever might be the case, it is important to review common activities that can be dangerous to your furry friends this Halloween.

Also read: Halloween 2020: Here Are Some Easy Halloween DIY Costume Ideas

Important Halloween safety tips for pets

Halloween candy - a treat for you, a trick for your pet

Candy is for kids, not dogs and cats. Chocolate can be very dangerous to our pets. Candy containing artificial sweeteners can prove dangerous for your pets. Keep any stashes of candy out of your pets' reach.

Halloween hype causes pet stress

Before the party starts, put your pets in a quiet room where they will be safe from all the Halloween activity. Minimize noise by sitting outside to keep your guests away from knocking on the door or ringing the bell. Even if just have friends coming over for a Halloween party, keep your pets away from them in their safe room. Masks and costumes transform how people look and smell to a pet, so even familiar people may seem frightening to them. Put a sign on the door to the safe room so your friends know it’s off-limits.

Also read: Sun Looks Like An Eerie Jack-o’-lantern As People Get Into Sinister Spirit For Halloween

Watch the decorations

While a carved jack-o-lantern is festive in Halloween, cats and dogs can easily knock out over a lit pumpkin and start a fire. Curious kittens are especially at risk of getting burned or sung by candle flame. Popular Halloween decors such as pumpkins and corns are considered harmless but can produce stomach discomfort in pets who nibble on them.

Be cautious with pet Halloween costumes

If you do plan to dress up your pet, make sure the costume is not annoying and is safe for your pet. Costumes should not constrict movement, breathing, or vision. Small dangling pieces can be choking hazards. Ill-fitting costumes can get twisted and hurt your pet.

Keep pets indoors

Since there still may be some trick-or-treaters, make sure pets can’t escape during their visits to your home. The noise of a knock or doorbell can easily signal dogs, many react with an alert bark and rush to the door. Pets will be comfortable and safer in a quiet room, as far away from the front entrance as possible, this includes indoor-outdoor cats. Despite precautions, accidental escapes do happen, so make sure that your pet is microchipped and/or fitted with a collar and identification tag.

Also read: Trump Greets Trick-or-treaters At Halloween Event

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports.