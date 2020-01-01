How To Play Dominoes And The Rules To Follow While Playing The Game

As kids, we played many games, got bored and moved on to some other. One of the underrated games among them was Dominoes. Games played with dominoes are a bit of strategic, fun and competitive at the same time. It is a classic game and an interesting game that has been around for a long time. Dominoes is not too hard to learn how to play. Two of the famous dominoes games are Straight Dominoes and Mexican Train Dominoes. Let us take a look at the rules and how to play the game.

How to play dominoes and rules to follow

Straight dominoes can be played by two to four players and tiles must be mixed up before the players can draw their hand. After the Shuffle, the tiles are placed face down on a flat surface and one player moves them around randomly without maintaining contact with any specific tiles. In the next step, the players then draw one domino each to decide who plays first. The player drawing the highest double goes first or if no double is drawn in a case then the player with the highest-scoring domino goes first. If tiles are left over, these remain face down to be drawn by players who are unable to put anything down on their turn. From this point, players can add their tiles to whichever line they choose to. And if a player does not have any dominoes which can be played then they must draw another from the unused tiles. In the end, the objective of dominoes is generally to score the most points, by putting your tiles down, however some versions are won by the first player to put down all of their tiles.

