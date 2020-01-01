How To Play Volleyball: All The Basics You Need To Know Before You Play

Volleyball is a popular sport played around the world. Even though it is a professional sport, it is more often played at the beaches with a group of friends. It has also been a part of the official programme of the Summer Olympic Games since Tokyo 1964. The highest governing body for the game is Fédération Internationale de Volleyball. The game is played between two teams with six players a side separated by a net. Like every game, even Volleyball has a certain set of rules to follow. Here are all the basics you need to know about the game.

How to play Volleyball - All the basics to know

Basic Rules of the Game

1. 6 players on a team, 3 in the front row and 3 in the back row

2. There are a maximum of three hits per side

3. A player may not hit the ball twice in succession (A block is not considered a hit)

4. The ball can be played off the net during a volley and on a serve

5. A ball hitting a boundary line is considered to be in

6. A ball is considered out if it hits

an antennae,

the floor completely outside the court,

any of the net or cables outside the antennae,

the referee stand or pole,

the ceiling above a nonplayable area

7. It is legal when the ball is contacted with any part of a players body

8. It is illegal to catch, hold, or throw the ball

9. If two or more players contact the ball at the same time, it is considered one play and either player involved may make the next contact (provided the next contact isn't the teams 4th hit)

10. A player can not block or attack a serve from inside or on the 10-foot line

11. After the serve, front line players may switch positions at the net

12. At the higher competition, the officiating crew may be made up of two refs, line judges, scorer, and an assistant scorer.

