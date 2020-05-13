Most Intelligent Cat Breeds That Will Delight The Cat Lover In Everyone

Unknown to many, apart from being super adorable and loving, there are some cat breeds which can surprise you with their intelligence. Most intelligent cat breeds also tend to be playful, fun-loving and mischievous, posing to be every pet lover's delight. From picking up some household chores to learning some tricks quicky, most intelligent cat breeds will surprise you with their many qualities.

These cat breeds can also be taught some challenging tricks which they will ace effortlessly. However, it is important that most intelligent cat breeds be given the scope to learn new things to prevent the boredom and idleness to seep in. Without some constructive activity, most intelligent cat breeds may develop a behavioural problem. Here are some of the most intelligent cat breeds which you should know about.

Most intelligent cat breeds which will make you think of adopting a cat today

Abyssinian cat

An Abyssinian cat is one of the most intelligent cat breeds. An Abyssinian cat are highly confident in their behaviour and have a superior intelligence skill as compared to other cat breeds. An Abyssinian cat also loves interacting with their owner with several activities. However, it is very important to give the required training to an Abyssinian cat.

Bengal Cats

Not only they are one of the most intelligent cat breeds but they are quite sociable too and can be a source of delight for their owners with their chirpy meows. This breed is quite active and they love to jump around or climb the high walls. Not only this, but some of the Bengal cats are total water baby and love being inside the water.

Savannah Cats

This breed fall in the category of one of the exotic and most intelligent cat breeds. They are the hybrid of the African serval and the domestic cats. They are comparatively larger in size and wilder in nature as compared to the other breeds and require a bigger space for their physical activities. However, Savannah cats will get bored easily if they are not kept busy.