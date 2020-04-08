Parenting Styles Like Helicopter, Tiger Represent Relationship Dynamics; Find Out More

There have been several studies regarding the relationship parents share with their kids. Over some time, even parents have started to consider how they treat their kids and how they should be treated. As mentioned earlier, these studies have led to many parenting styles being observed over the years. These parenting styles have some fun names like tiger parenting, dolphin parenting, elephant parenting and many more.

Parenting styles you need to know

1. Tiger parenting

Tiger parenting is one of the most common parenting styles. This term is based on the book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother written by Amy Chua. The Tiger mother is someone who wants her kids to be overachievers and excel at whatever task they have been assigned to. The tiger parenting style is also about strict parenting and tough regulations. Tiger parents consider their children’s success as their success in life.

2. Elephant parenting

Elephant parenting is the stark opposite of Tiger parenting. This parenting style is more of a listener and nurturer. This parent or parents believe in helping their kids out and allowing them to be independent. These parents are also more responsive and tend to engage in a softer tone even while having a conversation or an argument.

3. Dolphin parenting

Dolphin parenting is considered to be a balanced approach when it comes to raising children. These parents understand the need to balance control and independence in their children’s life. The Dolphin parenting style emphasises on setting certain rules and regulations to maintain a healthy relationship.

4. Helicopter parenting

This is one of the most commonly referred terms when it comes to parenting. These kind of parents choose to interfere a lot in their kids’ lives. These parents tend to pressurise their kids to accept their choices over considering their kid’s opinions. Helicopter parenting is considered toxic and can even badly affect their relationship in the long term.

