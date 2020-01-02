Three Board Games For Children That Help Them Become Sharper

Apart from physical exercise, it is also important to give the brain of a child the exercise it needs, to make it stronger and developed in the right manner. Games are great for kids for different reasons at different ages. Experts say board games can boost a slew of skills that help children do better. Read ahead to know about some of the board games that can help children develop their brain faster-

Also Read | 5 Interesting Board Games That Are Perfect To Play With Your Gang

Board games that help children become sharper

Pictureka!

This game is a combination of a speed and memory game. It is a kind of hide-and-seek game, where you have to find particular pictures at the fastest speed. Memorising the pictures help win the game over other and new players. The game includes multiple picture tiles, a sand timer, and a card that gives you your missions to make the game interesting. It is a large board game making it hard to memorise it completely, which makes for a good exercise for the brain. Multiple players can play the game simultaneously.

Also Read | Ideas Of Exciting Games For Adults And Kids To Enjoy At A Pool Party

Monopoly

Monopoly helps children master the basics. It teaches them patience, persistence and flexibility. Besides giving kids practice in making change, Monopoly is a fun way to teach kids grown-up concepts of savings, budgeting and financial planning. Plus, the random element (jail) teaches the child how to adapt to sudden changes. The game is played in a way where players scoot along with the board, buying up property, building houses and amassing as much play-money cash as possible. The object is to become the richest player by bankrupting your opponents. Along the way are chance cards that can change a player’s luck. Monopoly Junior is a scaled-back version for kids 5 to 8, with amusement park rides and ticket booths instead of properties and houses.

Also Read | Surveen Chawla's Best Roles In Bollywood Before Sacred Games

Scrabble

Even teachers and child education experts love Scrabble and recommend playing the game for better learning skills. Scrabble is a word game in which two to four players score points by placing tiles, each bearing a single letter, onto a game board divided into a 15×15 grid of squares. The tiles must form words that, in crossword fashion, read left to right in rows or downwards in columns, and be included in a standard dictionary or lexicon.

Also Read | How To Play Dominoes And The Rules To Follow While Playing The Game