Today, 9th March, is the grand finale of Miss World 2023. India’s Sini Shetty is all set to represent the country, along with 111 other contestants from all parts of the world. The glamorous event will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. This year, there is a new format that will be used to select the winner. Let us know more about it.

Miss World format

71st Miss World new format

112 participants are going to compete against each other for the ultimate crown. From that, the pageant will first get its 40 quarter-finalists. They will be selected after multiple rounds. Fast-track winners for the quarter finals will have -5 Head-to-Head winners, 4 Beauty

With a Purpose continental winners, Sport Challenge winner, Multimedia winner, Talent winner, Top Model winner. The rest of the participants will be chosen by the preliminary judges.

Next, 12 beauty queens will be named the semi-finalists, which will have at least 2 representatives from each region. The top 8 from here will interact with the host, with 2 contestants from each region. The top 4 will be judged on the basis of their beauty with a purpose project and then we will get our Miss World 2023 winner and runner-up.

Where, when and how to watch Miss World?

The grand finale, which will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, can be streamed on Sony Liv at 7:30pm IST, which is 2pm GMT. In an Instagram post, Sony Liv and Miss World’s official account wrote, “Witness the grand return of Miss World to India after 28 years! Celebrate the union of beauty and purpose as we showcase the grace and talent of participants on stage! Catch this spectacle 71st Miss World 2024 live on 9th March, 7.30 PM on Sony LIV.” Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Shaan will be performing at the event.