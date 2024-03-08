Advertisement

Mumbai. Host delegate Sini Shetty is representing India at the beauty pageant and she has the chance to create history as India is on the brink of winning a record-breaking 7th title. If the Karnataka beauty queen wins the crown, India will have the most titles in the history of the pageant.

India to create history?

Priyanka Chopra, former Miss World | Image: Instagram

Right now, India and Venezuela are tied at 6 titles each. A win for Sini will mean that India will stand tall with 7 crowns and become the most successful nation competing at the event ever. Icons like Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chhillar have brought immense glory to India. With 5 crowns, the United Kingdom is in 3rd position with 4 wins while, United States and South Africa have 3 winner titles each.

Sini has already stood out as an impactful contestant, making it to the final rounds of both the talent round and best model round. She also won the best designer dress award for Asia-oceania, looking resplendent in her evening gown.

Miss World Grand Finale

The glamorous finale will be held at the stupendous Jio Convention Centre and will be co-hosted by Miss World title holder of 2013 Megan Young. Singer siblings Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar will be performing at the grand finale, alongside singing legend Shaan. The entire event will be streamed on Sony Liv on 9th March, from 7:30pm.

Sini's Bollywood dreams

Sini, echoing the aspirations of many beauty pageant winners before her, like Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Manushi Chhillar, believes in the transformative power of cinema. "For me, however you give it back, is important. I know how Indians are influenced by cinema. Cinema is the heart of Indians and once you create a brand (for yourself), you can do anything in life," she shared with Mugdha Kapoor of Republic, citing Priyanka Chopra as her inspiration.