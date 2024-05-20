Advertisement

Indian celebrities have been walking the red carpet at Cannes every day, showcasing their fashion and representing the country. Amongst all the glitz and glam, Assamese actress Aimee Baruah shone by opting for a traditional Assamese outfit to represent her state and country.

Aimee’s tribute to her heritage

Aimee penned a long note on her Instagram, mentioning how grateful she was to the people of Assam and all her admirers. She wrote, “While stepping onto the iconic red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the third time, I did so once again while firmly embracing my identity and self-respect as a proud Assamese.”

What did Aimee wear?

Aimee wore a beautiful red and cream coloured Mekhela Chador to the iconic Cannes red carpet. She also carried the Assamese gamosa and wore all the accessories that are worn by Assamese people when they dress up. She wrote in her caption. “Representing our heritage, I was thrilled to walk the ramp in a two-hundred-year-old motif depicted on my Muga filled with intricate traditional designs, Gamkharu on my wrist, Assamese gamosa, Riha, and Kopou Phul (foxtail orchids) in my hairbun. Special thanks to everyone for all your love & support”.

Aimee at Cannes | Image: Instagram

India’s big fashion moments on the Cannes red carpet

Our Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai attended the Cannes Film Festival in two different looks, both by Falguni and Shane Peacock. First, a black gown with gold flowers and another a peacock blue dazzling gown. Kiara Adsvani also made her Cannes debut in a pink and black Nedret Taciroglu gown. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also made his appearance on the red carpet.