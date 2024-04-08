×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Animal Print Is Making A Comeback: Here Is How You Can Style It

With these tips in mind, you're ready to unleash your wild side and rock animal print with confidence and style.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
How to style animal print
How to style animal print | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Animal print has long been a fashion staple, but it is making a huge comeback on runways in recent days. From classic leopard spots to exotic zebra stripes, animal prints are versatile, bold, and effortlessly chic. While styling animal prints is tricky, you can ace it with some help. Here are some tips on how to style animal print with confidence.

Start small

If you're new to animal print or feeling hesitant about embracing this trend, start by including small doses of print into your outfit. Opt for accessories like scarves, belts, or handbags adorned with animal print to add a subtle pop of pattern to your look without overwhelming your ensemble.

Animal print shoes | Image: Unsplash

Mix and match

Don't be afraid to mix different animal prints together for a bold and eclectic look. Experiment with pairing leopard print with zebra stripes or snake print with cheetah spots for a high-fashion statement that is sure to turn heads. Just remember to balance the prints with neutral basics to avoid clashing.

Statement pieces

Make a bold statement by going for statement pieces with animal print. Whether it's a tailored blazer, a flowing maxi dress, or a sleek pair of ankle boots, investing in standout pieces in animal print can instantly elevate your look and add a touch of glamour to any outfit.

Animal print shrug | Image: Unsplash

Keep it classic

For a sophisticated look, opt for classic animal prints like leopard or cheetah in neutral tones such as black, brown, or beige. These timeless prints effortlessly complement a variety of colours and can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

Balance with basics

When styling animal print, it's essential to balance the boldness of the print with neutral basics to create a cohesive and polished look. Pair a statement animal print blouse with tailored trousers or a sleek pencil skirt for a chic office-ready ensemble, or dress down a bold animal print dress with denim jeans and sneakers for a casual yet stylish daytime look.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Greater Noida

Tiger in Noida

a few seconds ago
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

a minute ago
Stock market

Dollar halts momentum

2 minutes ago
The document has reportedly been in the works for the last five years and was only recently approved by the Pope for release after considerable revisions.

Vatican on Gender Surgery

3 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Crew Success

3 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE did Cena dirty

3 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul wealth distribution

4 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Garjiya Devi Temple Complex in Uttarakhand

BREAKING: Massive Fire Br

5 minutes ago
India's Borders Safer During PM Modi's Tenure: UP CM Adityanath

India's Borders Safer

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's viral video

7 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex close

8 minutes ago
Karnataka SSLC answer key out

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key

10 minutes ago
MICAT 2 Exam Result

SSC exam dates revised

12 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC relief

19 minutes ago
Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa

Ma Dong Seok's Wedding

20 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Eid Party Menu

21 minutes ago
crime

Pune Student Murdered

23 minutes ago
Woman Gives House Tour Of Her Small Apartment In Central London | WATCH

House Tour Of Small House

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education5 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo