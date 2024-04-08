Advertisement

Animal print has long been a fashion staple, but it is making a huge comeback on runways in recent days. From classic leopard spots to exotic zebra stripes, animal prints are versatile, bold, and effortlessly chic. While styling animal prints is tricky, you can ace it with some help. Here are some tips on how to style animal print with confidence.

Start small

If you're new to animal print or feeling hesitant about embracing this trend, start by including small doses of print into your outfit. Opt for accessories like scarves, belts, or handbags adorned with animal print to add a subtle pop of pattern to your look without overwhelming your ensemble.

Animal print shoes | Image: Unsplash

Mix and match

Don't be afraid to mix different animal prints together for a bold and eclectic look. Experiment with pairing leopard print with zebra stripes or snake print with cheetah spots for a high-fashion statement that is sure to turn heads. Just remember to balance the prints with neutral basics to avoid clashing.

Statement pieces

Make a bold statement by going for statement pieces with animal print. Whether it's a tailored blazer, a flowing maxi dress, or a sleek pair of ankle boots, investing in standout pieces in animal print can instantly elevate your look and add a touch of glamour to any outfit.

Animal print shrug | Image: Unsplash

Keep it classic

For a sophisticated look, opt for classic animal prints like leopard or cheetah in neutral tones such as black, brown, or beige. These timeless prints effortlessly complement a variety of colours and can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

Balance with basics

When styling animal print, it's essential to balance the boldness of the print with neutral basics to create a cohesive and polished look. Pair a statement animal print blouse with tailored trousers or a sleek pencil skirt for a chic office-ready ensemble, or dress down a bold animal print dress with denim jeans and sneakers for a casual yet stylish daytime look.