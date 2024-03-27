×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Are Beyonce And Bella Hadid Bringing Back The Cowgirl Aesthetic? Here’s How To Nail The Trend

Here are some tips to help you perfect the cowgirl look and make a statement with your wardrobe, just like Beyonce and Bella Hadid.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cowgirl aesthetic
Cowgirl aesthetic | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The cowgirl aesthetic has gone beyond its roots in the Wild West to become a timeless fashion trend. Popstar Beyonce and model Bella Hadid, who are quite influential in the fashion industry, are embracing the cowgirl aesthetic, making it the new fashion trend to look out for. Here are some tips to help you nail the cowboy chic look and saddle up in style.

Start with the basics

The foundation of any cowgirl-inspired outfit is a well-fitting pair of denim jeans. Opt for classic blue jeans or embrace a distressed look for a touch of rugged charm. Pair your jeans with a simple cotton blouse or a plaid shirt for a casual yet chic ensemble that captures the essence of western style. Look for pieces adorned with geometric motifs, tribal patterns, and intricate embroidery to add visual interest and texture to your cowgirl-inspired outfits.

Accessorise with statement pieces

No cowgirl ensemble is complete without the right accessories. Add a touch of western flair with statement pieces such as a wide-brimmed hat, a tan leather belt, or a fringed handbag. Finish off your look with a pair of classic cowboy boots or western-inspired booties to tie everything together.

Advertisement

Layer with outerwear

Layering is key to mastering the cowgirl aesthetic, especially during transitional seasons. Add a denim jacket, a suede fringe vest, or a cosy knit cardigan to your outfit for an extra dose of western charm. Experiment with different textures and lengths to create dimension and visual interest.

Bella Hadid in cowgirl aesthetic | Image: Instagram

Mix and match textures

Cowgirl fashion is all about mixing and matching textures to create a look that's both rugged as well as refined. Pair denim with suede, leather with lace, and cotton with wool to create interesting contrasts and add depth to your outfits. Don't be afraid to play with different textures and fabrics to achieve the perfect balance of rugged and feminine style.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Babar Azam

PCB want Babar back!

a few seconds ago
Nepal Mayor's daughter missing in Goa

Mayor's Daughter Missing

a minute ago
Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.

Joe Biden on Bridge

2 minutes ago
education news, laptop, students, answer key, results, jobs, entrance tests

KEAM 2024 Registration

4 minutes ago
IPL 2024: Chepauk breaks Chinnaswamy's record

Chepauk sets record

4 minutes ago
Greater Noida: Fruit seller applying saliva on fruits before selling them to customers

Spitting On Fruits

4 minutes ago
ABB India Q3 revenue jumped 31% annually to Rs 2,769 crore

ABB at record high

5 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam

Shahid Afridi on Shaheen

7 minutes ago
Shivaraj Tangadagi

Shivaraj Tangadagi

8 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses media

Sunita on Liquor Scam

9 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Maruti Suzuki

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
NEST 2024 registration from March 30

NEST 2024 registration

16 minutes ago
MS Dhoni reacts to Sameer Rizvi smashing Rashid Khan

MSD's PROUD DAD reaction

24 minutes ago
Jeremy Allen White

Bruce Springsteen Biopic

26 minutes ago
BYD plans to launch third EV in India

Chinese EV makers

26 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Becomes India's Richest Man, Check Complete List

Where The Rich Live

27 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags new order

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo