Advertisement

Kolkata, a city brimming with cultural heritage, also boasts some of the most vibrant shopping destinations where retail therapy takes on a whole new meaning. Away from the glitz of high-end malls, the local markets of Kolkata offer a treasure trove of goods where bargaining skills can land you the deal of a lifetime. Here's a guide to some of Kolkata's most beloved markets, offering everything from fashion to food at unbeatable prices.

BK market

Nestled in Shakespeare Sarani's bustling streets, BK Market is a haven for fashion enthusiasts, with a wide array of garments imported from Southeast Asia. Primarily catering to women's fashion, this market is a mosaic of denim, dresses, bags, and perfumes, presenting a rich variety across various price points starting from around ₹600.

New market

The historic S.S. Hogg Market, or New Market, stands as a testament to Kolkata's shopping legacy. With its labyrinthine alleys packed with a myriad of stalls, it offers an eclectic mix of products alongside a glimpse into the city's past. Shoppers can explore an extensive range of apparel, accessories, and culinary delights, with prices kicking off at ₹200.

Image credit: Pexels

Shree Ram Arcade

Adjacent to the New Market, Shree Ram Arcade beckons with its selection of readymade garments and fashionable attire at budget-friendly prices. From superhero tees to trendy denim and chic dresses, the arcade is a hotspot for stylish finds, with food counters nearby to satisfy any cravings. Items start at around ₹500.

Advertisement

Image credit: Pexels

Vardaan market

Situated beside St. Xavier’s College on Camac Street, Vardaan Market merges fashion with technology, offering a wide range of clothing, household products, and the latest electronic gadgets. The market is segmented into floors dedicated to footwear, clothing, ethnic wear, and a basement bustling with beauty and fragrance counters. Outside, street food counters offer delightful snacks, drawing in culinary icons like David Rocco.