Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Best Pocket-friendly Shopping Places To Visit In Kolkata

If you are looking to explore and gain the best out of Kolkata bazaar's, check out these markets that'll help do the same on a budget.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Budget shopping in Kolkata
Budget shopping in Kolkata | Image:Wikipedia
Kolkata, a city brimming with cultural heritage, also boasts some of the most vibrant shopping destinations where retail therapy takes on a whole new meaning. Away from the glitz of high-end malls, the local markets of Kolkata offer a treasure trove of goods where bargaining skills can land you the deal of a lifetime. Here's a guide to some of Kolkata's most beloved markets, offering everything from fashion to food at unbeatable prices.

BK market

Nestled in Shakespeare Sarani's bustling streets, BK Market is a haven for fashion enthusiasts, with a wide array of garments imported from Southeast Asia. Primarily catering to women's fashion, this market is a mosaic of denim, dresses, bags, and perfumes, presenting a rich variety across various price points starting from around ₹600.

New market

The historic S.S. Hogg Market, or New Market, stands as a testament to Kolkata's shopping legacy. With its labyrinthine alleys packed with a myriad of stalls, it offers an eclectic mix of products alongside a glimpse into the city's past. Shoppers can explore an extensive range of apparel, accessories, and culinary delights, with prices kicking off at ₹200.

 

Image credit: Pexels

Shree Ram Arcade

Adjacent to the New Market, Shree Ram Arcade beckons with its selection of readymade garments and fashionable attire at budget-friendly prices. From superhero tees to trendy denim and chic dresses, the arcade is a hotspot for stylish finds, with food counters nearby to satisfy any cravings. Items start at around ₹500.

Image credit: Pexels

Vardaan market

Situated beside St. Xavier’s College on Camac Street, Vardaan Market merges fashion with technology, offering a wide range of clothing, household products, and the latest electronic gadgets. The market is segmented into floors dedicated to footwear, clothing, ethnic wear, and a basement bustling with beauty and fragrance counters. Outside, street food counters offer delightful snacks, drawing in culinary icons like David Rocco.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

