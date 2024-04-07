×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Best Shapewears To Hide Your Belly Fat

Shapewear is designed to sculpt and smooth your physique rather than reduce belly fat and the right piece can seamlessly complement your wardrobe.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Shapewear
Shapewear | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shapewears have emerged as a game-changer for individuals seeking to enhance their silhouette and confidence. While it's important to note that shapewear is designed to sculpt and smooth your physique rather than reduce belly fat, the right piece can seamlessly complement your wardrobe, allowing you to don your favorite outfits with poise. Here's a breakdown of the best shapewear options tailored to meet various needs and preferences.

Essential bodysuit shapewear

A cornerstone in the shapewear world, the basic bodysuit targets the stomach and abdomen areas, providing an uplift for the breasts and enhancing the back curve. A must-have for any wardrobe, this versatile piece ensures a snug fit for your clothing, boosting your confidence effortlessly.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Shapewear for the active soul

Designed for the active individual, athletic shapewear supports specific body parts during physical activities. With tighter fits for targeted compression, this variant minimizes discomfort during workouts, ensuring you stay focused on your fitness goals.

Corset shapewear

A nod to the past with a modern twist, corset shapewear sculpts the torso, emphasising the bust and back curves. Adjustable to your comfort, corsets have transitioned from historical undergarments to a contemporary tool for defining your silhouette under any garment.

Hip enhancing shapewear

For those seeking to accentuate their hips, the latest in hip shapewear offers cushioned support, creating an hourglass figure ideal for bodycon dresses. Popularised by influential figures like Kim Kardashian, this style ensures balanced curves and a standout silhouette.

Postpartum shapewear

Adjusting to post-pregnancy body changes can be a journey, and postpartum shapewear is designed to support this transition. With options including bodysuits, abdominal binders, and hip compression belts, new mothers can find comfort and confidence as they embrace their evolving figures.

Whether you're enhancing your workout attire or perfecting your evening look, shapewear offers a variety of solutions to meet your needs, ensuring you step out in style and comfort.

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Home voting in Rajasthan for first phase of Lok Sabha elections starts today

Assam: FIR, Magisterial P

2 minutes ago
Indian warship

Indian Navy Warships

3 minutes ago
LSG

LSG beat GT by 33 runs

5 minutes ago
CENTCOM said on Sunday that its forces had intercepted a UAV over the Red Sea without specifying who had launched the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Houthis Attack Claim

11 minutes ago
One More Person Arrested In Connection With Kannur Blast While Two Others In Custody: Kerala police

Kannur Blast

13 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Mumbai DC Directs Offices

19 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

22 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

Yadav suffers injury

25 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

25 minutes ago
hostage

Infant hostage

30 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz on Chamkila

31 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Tips For Men

33 minutes ago
Ways to Combat Acidity At Home

Tips to Combat Acidity

34 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Shahzad on Kohli

38 minutes ago
Woody Allen

Woody Allen To Retire?

39 minutes ago
Fennel Seeds

Home Remedies For Acidity

44 minutes ago
Odisha: Forest Officials Busts Inter-State Wildlife Smuggling Racket

Odisha: Forest Officials

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Crew BTS Photos

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  4. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World9 hours ago

  5. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo