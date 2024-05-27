Advertisement

Summer's heat and humidity can turn fashion accessories from style statements to sources of discomfort in the blink of an eye. Certain materials and types of jewellery can exacerbate skin sensitivities and cause rashes. Here are some common culprits and tips to avoid skin irritation.

Nickel-containing jewellery

Nickel is a frequent cause of contact dermatitis, a skin rash resulting from contact with an allergen. Many affordable fashion jewellery pieces, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings, contain nickel. In the summer, when sweat increases the skin's permeability, the risk of a nickel-induced rash heightens. Opt for nickel-free or hypoallergenic jewellery made from materials like surgical stainless steel, titanium, or 14-karat gold to avoid irritation.

Jewellery in summer | Image: Unsplash

Leather accessories

Leather bracelets, watchbands, and necklaces can cause rashes, particularly in humid conditions. Sweat can trap moisture between the leather and the skin, leading to friction and bacterial growth. Additionally, chemicals used in leather tanning processes, such as chromium salts, can be allergens. Choosing accessories made from synthetic leather or natural fibres like cotton or hemp can help reduce the risk of rashes.

Rubber and plastic jewellery

Rubber and plastic materials, commonly found in watchbands, fitness trackers, and trendy bracelets, can cause skin irritation. These materials may not allow the skin to breathe, trapping sweat and leading to heat rashes or fungal infections. Opt for accessories with breathable, hypoallergenic materials, or ensure that you regularly clean and dry the areas under these accessories.

Metal chains and clasps

Metal chains and clasps, especially those that contain alloys, can cause rashes during the summer. Metals like brass and copper can react with sweat, leading to greenish stains on the skin and potential allergic reactions. To avoid this, choose jewellery with protective coatings or switch to pieces made from inert metals like platinum or stainless steel.

Perfumed and coated accessories

Some jewellery items are coated with perfumes or chemicals to enhance their appearance or scent. These additives can cause skin irritation, particularly in the summer when the skin is more sensitive. It's best to choose uncoated, natural jewellery, or ensure that any coatings are hypoallergenic.

How to avoid rashes?

Sweat and bacteria can accumulate on jewellery, exacerbating skin irritation. Regularly clean your jewellery with appropriate cleaning solutions to prevent this buildup.

Remove jewellery when swimming, exercising, or during extended periods in the sun to reduce the risk of irritation from sweat and moisture.

Ensure that accessories are not too tight. Tight-fitting jewellery can cause friction and trap moisture, leading to rashes.

Apply a barrier cream or lotion on areas prone to irritation before wearing jewellery. This can help reduce contact between the skin and potential allergens.

During the summer, switch to jewellery made from materials less likely to cause rashes, such as natural fibres, silicone, or hypoallergenic metals.