Chikankari is an exquisite style of embroidery originating from the city of Lucknow in India. Known for its delicate and intricate handcrafted patterns, Chikankari has been cherished for centuries. Traditionally done on lightweight fabrics such as muslin, cotton, and chiffon, Chikankari embroidery involves intricate threadwork, typically in white or pastel shades, creating a subtle yet stunning effect.

Each Chikankari garment is a labor of love, with skilled artisans meticulously stitching elaborate motifs such as flowers, paisleys, and vines using a variety of stitches, including the famous "shadow work" technique. Here is how to nail the chikankari style, as inspired by Bollywood actresses.

Katrina’s anarkali

A simple white chikankari anarkali can make you look beautiful and pristine, just like Katrina in this outfit. Keep your makeup natural to let your outfit grab the spotlight. Keep your hair open like Katrina for a fresh look. Accessorise with a necklace.

Athiya’s lehenga

A breezy, delicate chikankari lehenga is perfect for fun, day weddings. The actress also styled it perfectly, with diamond studs and embroidered dupatta. You can opt for colours like lilac, lavender or powder blue.

Deepika’s saree

Chkankari sarees are plain, and simple yet exquisite. Just like Deepika, you can opt for a light-coloured saree with heavy chikankari work to balance it out. A slick bun and nude makeup will complete your look, dripped in sophisticated simplicity.

Sara’s coord set

Give your chikanksari wardrobe an Indo-western twist with a coord set just like Sara Ali Khan. A light, pastel colour like pista, pink or lavender can be the perfect canvas for an extravagant outfit.

