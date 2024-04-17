Advertisement

The winter to summer transition is quite enchanting. From your wardrobe to diet, everything changes. As summer arrives, it's time to update your wardrobe with breezy dress styles that will keep you cool, comfortable, and chic all summer long. From flowy maxi dresses to lightweight sundresses, there are plenty of options to choose from that are perfect for soaking up the sun and enjoying the carefree vibes of summer. Here are some breezy dress types that are must-haves for the season.

Maxi dresses

Maxi dresses are a summer staple known for their effortless elegance and breezy silhouette. With their floor-length hemlines and flowy fabrics, maxi dresses offer maximum comfort and style, making them perfect for everything from beach days to backyard barbecues. Whether adorned with bold prints, vibrant colours, or delicate florals, maxi dresses exude laid-back sophistication and are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Take a cue from Kriti and wear this style with confidence.

Kriti Sanon | Image: Instagram

Sundresses

Sundresses are the epitome of summer chic, offering a lightweight and airy option for hot days and balmy nights. With their sleeveless or spaghetti strap designs and above-the-knee hemlines, sundresses are ideal for staying cool and stylish in the heat. Whether crafted from breathable cotton, linen, or chiffon, sundresses come in a variety of styles, from playful A-line cuts to form-fitting bodycon silhouettes, ensuring there's a perfect option for every summer occasion. Alia’s sundress is the perfect example of this.

Alia Bhatt | Image: Instagram

Shirt dresses

Shirt dresses combine the relaxed vibe of a classic button-down shirt with the feminine silhouette of a dress, making them a versatile and effortlessly stylish choice for summer. With their lightweight fabrics and belted waists, shirt dresses offer a flattering and comfortable fit that can easily transition from day to night. Whether styled with sneakers for a casual daytime look or dressed up with sandals and statement accessories for a night out, shirt dresses are a must-have addition to any summer wardrobe. A bright, playful shirt dress like Kiara might just be what you need.

Kiara Advani | Image: Instagram

Wrap dresses

Wrap dresses are a timeless wardrobe staple known for their universally flattering silhouette and effortless appeal. With their adjustable wrap-around design and cinched waist, wrap dresses accentuate curves and provide a comfortable and customizable fit. Whether crafted from lightweight jersey, breezy cotton, or flowy chiffon, wrap dresses offer a feminine and romantic look that's perfect for summer brunches, picnics in the park, or sunset strolls along the beach. Wear it like Ananya to look chic this summer.

Ananya Panday | Image: Instagram

Slip dresses

Slip dresses exude understated elegance and minimalist charm, making them a chic and versatile option for summer. With their sleek silhouette and delicate spaghetti straps, slip dresses offer a subtle yet sophisticated look that's perfect for both daytime and evening wear.

Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram

Whether layered over a T-shirt for a casual daytime ensemble or paired with heels and statement jewellery for a night out, slip dresses add a touch of effortless glamour to any summer outfit. Go all out with a glam look like Priyanka in your favourite slip dress.