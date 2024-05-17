Advertisement

Ankush Bahuguna has become the first Indian male beauty content creator to make waves at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The influencer landed in the city on Wednesday and kicked off his Cannes debut on Thursday with Indian drama. He has shared a series of photos from her day 1 fashion diaries on her social media handle.

Here's how Ankush Bahuguna made his debut at Cannes

Ankush is known for challenging gender norms with his gender fluidity makeup tutorials. Now, he has registered a milestone in his career and is making sure to make India proud by representing his ideology in global beauty and fashion. He made sure to leave a mark on the French Riviera not just with his makeup but also with his ensemble representing India's culture and heritage with a modern twist. On the first day, he wore a purple kurta pyjama set layered with a printed shrug. The ensemble is from the shelves of Torani.

He added a matching scarf to accentuate his look. However, the highlight of his whole look was eyebrows. Usually, eyeshadow and highlighter are used to beautify the eyes and cheeks, Ankush took them a notch higher and used them on his eyebrows. He used to match purple and pink eyeshadow on the end of his eyebrows.

Advertisement

"Here’s to men embracing their truest selves, be it through makeup, fashion, or any kind of art. It doesn’t make you any less of a man," an excerpt from his note read.

Netizens react to Ankush Bahuguna's unique eyebrow makeup

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section, hailing his eyebrow makeup. A user wrote, "Ankush!!! The eyebrows! The outfit! You! You're leaving no crumbs man!!!" Another wrote, "Ombré brows matching with the outfit is EVERYTHING! CONGRATULATIONS ANKUSHHHHHHHHHH ! Sending much pyaaaaaaarrrr". Another user commented, "loving the outfit and especially the brow makeup!!"

Advertisement

Other celebs at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Apart from Ankush, RJ Karishma, Nancy Tyagi, Niharika, Shehzaan Khan, Aastha Shah, Viraj Gehlani and more influencers are scheduled to make their way to the French Riviera. The film festival will conclude on May 25.