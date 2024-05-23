Advertisement

The naked or sheer dress trend is not over yet. This year, several stars have walked the red carpet in sheer looks, grabbing the attention of fashion enthusiasts. Amongst many celebs, Bella Hadid stole the limelight at the Cannes Film Festival after she stepped out donning a completely sheer brown chiffon ensemble. This reaffirmed the prominent trend of 2024, which was "the naked dress" trend.

The naked dress trend takes over major events

The film festival on the French Riviera has reaffirmed this trend, which was seen previously at the Oscars pre-party and again in early May at the Met Gala. Chiffon and sheer fabrics will be the dominant fabrics in 2024. Designs that leave little to the imagination and have become the new obsession of luxury, or, more specifically, celebrities.

Bella Hadid in sheer dress | Image: X

What is a naked dress?

The transparent dress is also known as a naked dress and it has become more prominent after celebs attended red carpet events in sheer ensembles. However, over the year, the naked dress trend has reached extreme levels. Some opt for a nude underwear with their outfits while others exhibit their naked bodies covered with that ultra-fine gauze, which is ultimately called the naked dress.

What is the naked dress trend related to?

The naked dress trend is closely related to the "free the nipple" movement, as per lavanguardia. The "free the nipple" movement emphasises the inherent injustice of men being allowed to appear topless in public while women are considered indecent for doing so. Lina Esco, a filmmaker, created the campaign in 2012 by filming herself running topless through the streets of New York

Celebs who have opted for naked dress

In addition to sheer chiffon, many designers have chosen more sophisticated fabrics, such as embroidery or fabrics with crystal or sequin embellishments. The latter fabric is one of the most popular on the red carpet, with celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lopez wearing it this year.

Jennifer Lopez in sheer dress | Image: X

Emily Ratajkowski in sheer dress | Image: X

As is common in these circles, the extreme trend quickly spread to the streets in a more subdued manner. Fashion enthusiasts are wearing the popular naked dress with black or nude stockings or knickers, and corseted bras to give it a more daring appearance.