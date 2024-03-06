Advertisement

Indian wear has the power to make you look gorgeous at all times, during all seasons. Kurtas are a timeless and versatile wardrobe staple that can effortlessly elevate your summer style while keeping you cool and comfortable in the heat. Whether you're lounging at home, heading to the office, or attending a casual gathering, here are some tips to help you style kurtas for women in summer with flair and finesse.

Choose breathable fabrics

Choose lightweight and breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or chiffon for your summer kurtas. These materials allow air circulation, wick away moisture, and keep you feeling fresh and comfortable in the sweltering heat. Avoid heavy fabrics like silk or brocade, which can trap heat and feel uncomfortable during hot summer days.

Choose breathable fabrics | Image: Unsplash

Vibrant colours and prints

Infuse your summer wardrobe with pops of color and playful prints to add a dose of cheerfulness to your look. Opt for bright hues like coral, turquoise, or lemon yellow, or embrace bold floral, geometric, or abstract prints for a lively and dynamic vibe. Experiment with contrasting or complementary color combinations to create eye-catching ensembles that reflect your personal style.

Go for breezy silhouettes

Choose kurtas with loose and flowy silhouettes that allow for ample movement and airflow. A-line, straight-cut, or flared kurtas with relaxed fits are ideal for summer wear as they provide comfort and breathability while still looking chic and stylish. Avoid tight-fitting or body-hugging styles that can feel stifling in hot weather and opt for breezy silhouettes that skim the body instead.

Choose the right pants

Ditch your skinny jeans and opt for more breathable options like cotton trousers or wide-legged jeans. Instead of synthetic leggings, loose palazzo pants can be your best friend in the hot and humid summer season.

Choose flared pants | Image : Unsplash

Layer with lightweight fabrics

Layering can add depth and dimension to your summer outfits without weighing you down. Pair your kurtas with lightweight outer layers like sheer shrugs, cotton jackets, or printed scarves for added coverage and style. Opt for breathable fabrics that provide sun protection without trapping heat, allowing you to stay stylish and comfortable all day long.