English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Combine Comfort With Fashion By Adding These Fabrics To Your Summer Wardrobe

These fabrics will not just make you comfortable in the heat and humidity, you will also look stylish in them.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion
Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the temperature rises, it's time to refresh your wardrobe with fabrics that offer both style and comfort to beat the summer heat. From breezy linens to lightweight cottons, including these fabrics in your summer outfits will keep you looking chic and feeling cool all season long. Here are some must-have fabrics to add to your summer wardrobe.

Linen

Linen dress for summer | Image: Unsplash

Linen is the quintessential summer fabric known for its breathability and effortless elegance. Made from the fibers of the flax plant, linen is lightweight, absorbent, and naturally breathable, making it perfect for hot and humid weather. Whether it's a crisp linen shirt, a flowy dress, or a tailored blazer, incorporating linen pieces into your summer wardrobe adds a touch of sophistication and comfort to your ensemble.

Cotton

Cotton is a classic summer staple cherished for its softness, durability, and versatility. This natural fiber is highly breathable and absorbs moisture, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the day. Opt for lightweight cotton tops, dresses, and shorts in vibrant colors and playful prints to create effortless summer looks that transition seamlessly from day to night.

Silk

Silk is a luxurious fabric that exudes elegance and sophistication, making it a stylish choice for summer occasions and evening wear. Despite its delicate appearance, silk is surprisingly lightweight and breathable, making it suitable for warm weather. Choose silk blouses, camisoles, or flowing maxi dresses in soft pastel shades or bold jewel tones to add a touch of glamour to your summer wardrobe.

Bamboo

Bamboo fabric is a sustainable and eco-friendly choice for summer clothing, prized for its softness, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties. Made from bamboo fibers, this naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic fabric is gentle on the skin and perfect for sensitive skin types. Choose bamboo tank tops, t-shirts, or loungewear for ultimate comfort and style during the hot summer months.

Bamboo fabric is soft and breathable | Image: Unsplash

Rayon

Rayon is a synthetic fabric known for its silky smooth texture and drapey feel, making it a popular choice for summer clothing. Lightweight and breathable, rayon garments offer excellent airflow and moisture-wicking properties, keeping you cool and dry in hot and humid conditions. Look for flowy rayon dresses, tops, and skirts in playful prints and vibrant colors to add a fun and feminine touch to your summer wardrobe.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sonowal inaugrates ‘Ocean Grace’ tug and Medical Mobile Unit at Paradip

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  2. Major Human Rights Violation: Central Fact-Finding Team on Sandeshkhali

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Dulquer Salmaan Reacts To Spanish Woman's Gang Rape In Jharkhand

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News30 minutes ago

  5. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo