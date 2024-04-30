Advertisement

If you feel your feet are getting sweatier and more uncomfortable by every passing minute, it probably means that you have the wrong footwear on in the wrong season. It's time to trade in your winter boots for footwear that embraces the spirit of summer: light, airy, and comfortable. Finding the perfect balance between style and comfort is very important. Here are some versatile and trendy footwear options to step into summer in style.

Sandals

A summer staple, sandals come in various styles to suit every preference. Opt for classic leather flip-flops for a casual beach day or choose strappy sandals with embellishments for a touch of elegance. Look for options with cushioned footbeds and adjustable straps for maximum comfort.

Sandals | Image: Unsplash

Espadrilles

These lightweight shoes with rope or jute soles are not only comfortable but also effortlessly chic. Espadrilles come in a range of designs, from flats to wedges, making them suitable for both daytime outings and evening events. Pair them with a sundress or cropped pants for a laid-back summer look.

Slip-ons

Slip-on shoes, such as loafers or mules, offer comfort and sophistication in the same package. Choose a pair in lightweight materials like canvas or suede for easy wearability during hot summer days. Slip-on shoes can easily transition from day to night, making them a versatile addition to your summer wardrobe.

Sneakers

Sneakers aren't just for the gym or working out anymore—they've become a fashion statement in their own right. Go for breathable canvas or mesh sneakers in bright colours or trendy patterns to add a playful touch to your summer outfits. Pair them with shorts, skirts, or even summer dresses for a sporty yet stylish ensemble.

Sneakers | Image: Unsplash

Ballet flats

Simple, sophisticated and graceful, ballet flats are nothing if not comfortable. Go for styles with cushioned insoles and soft, flexible materials like leather or suede. Ballet flats can elevate any outfit, whether you're running errands or attending a little get-together.