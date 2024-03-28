×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Corset Style Tops To Elevate Your Style Game

Try out these corset chic looks for every occasion. Pair them with high-waisted jeans or trousers and some sneakers or ankle boots.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Alaya
Alaya looked pretty in a black corset paired with olve green skirt. | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, the corset has gracefully transitioned from a historical garment to a modern wardrobe essential, offering a blend of elegance and versatility. Whether you're aiming for a relaxed vibe, stepping into the office, or gearing up for a night out, including a corset into your ensemble can significantly enhance your style quotient. Here are seven chic ways to wear corsets that promise to keep you on the forefront of fashion.

Casual elegance

For a casual yet polished appearance, team a corset with high-waisted jeans or tailored trousers. This combination strikes the perfect balance between comfort and fashion, effortlessly elevating your daytime look. Complement the outfit with sneakers or ankle boots to add a contemporary edge.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Office attire

Transform your office wear with the sophisticated pairing of a tailored blazer, a sleek corset, and a classic pencil skirt. This ensemble merges professionalism with modern flair, making it an excellent choice for the workplace. Pumps or sophisticated loafers will polish off this glam office look.

Advertisement

Glam up for the evening

Elevate your evening wear with a striking corset dress, complemented by statement heels and eye-catching accessories. Whether opting for a timeless black dress or a vibrant hue, this ensemble ensures you're the centre of attention.

Advertisement

Unleash bohemian charm

Capture the essence of bohemian style by combining a lace-up corset top with a flowing maxi skirt or wide-leg palazzo pants. This look is enhanced with layered necklaces and comfortable sandals, embodying a carefree and spirited vibe.

Advertisement

Master the art of street style

Achieve a bold street style by pairing your corset with urban essentials such as joggers or denim shorts. An edgy leather jacket or an oversized hoodie adds an extra dimension to this fashionable ensemble.

Advertisement

Vintage elegance

Channel the glamour of yesteryears with a vintage-inspired corset, matched with a voluminous midi skirt or sleek cigarette pants. Classic accessories, including cat-eye sunglasses and signature red lipstick, complete this glamorous look.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Festival fashion

Get festival-ready by layering a corset over a vibrant graphic tee or crop top, teamed with denim cutoffs and rugged combat boots. Accessorise with eclectic jewelry and a statement fringe handbag to fully embrace the festive spirit.

Advertisement

Corsets offer endless possibilities to experiment with and express your unique fashion sense. Whether you're dressing up or down, adding a corset to your ensemble guarantees a boost in style and confidence.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti In All-Black

4 minutes ago
Tammannah Bhatia

Tamannaah In White

5 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

6 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya F Dons Casuals

6 minutes ago
Neha Dhupia

Neha In Golden Outfit

7 minutes ago
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa, Ali At Airport

8 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

9 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Yellow Suit

9 minutes ago
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai.

Chennai Building Collapse

10 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

10 minutes ago
Wildlife Species With The Best Camouflaging Abilities

Animals That Camouflage

10 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

11 minutes ago
Beans

Green Beans In India

12 minutes ago
As of March 28, at least 143 people have died as a result of the concert hall attack in Moscow.

Moscow Concert Attack

13 minutes ago
Man Detained With Liquor Bottle Outside Court When Arvind Kejriwal Produced In Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal

13 minutes ago
Experience The Magic Of These Kashmiri Lakes

Lakes In Kashmir

14 minutes ago
Penn Badgley

Penn On Parenthood

17 minutes ago
Nuts

Memory Boosting Foods

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News11 hours ago

  2. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World13 hours ago

  4. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo