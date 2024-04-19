Advertisement

Corsets have made a comeback in the fashion world. They are on the runaways, celebrities are wearing them and parties have attendees wearing beautiful corset dresses. From Indo-western corset blouses paired with sarees to edgy corset tops worn with blazers or tracks, there are countless ways to style this chic piece for various occasions. Let's explore five different ways to style corsets and elevate your style game.

Corset blouse with saree

For a modern twist on traditional Indian attire, consider pairing a corset blouse with a saree. Choose a sleek and structured corset in a complementary colour or pattern to accentuate your waist and add a contemporary touch to your saree ensemble. Complete the look with statement jewellery, sleek hair, and a confident attitude to turn heads at any festive occasion or special event.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a corset blouse | Image: Instagram

Corset top with blazer

For a chic and sophisticated look with an edge, layer a corset top underneath a tailored blazer. Choose a corset with lace-up detailing or boning for added texture and interest, and pair it with high-waisted trousers or a pencil skirt for a polished finish. Add heels and statement accessories to complete the ensemble, perfect for a stylish day at the office or a night out on the town.

Janhvi in corset top, paired with blazer | Image: Instagram

Corset top with tracks

Take athleisure to the next level by pairing a corset top with tracks for a fashion-forward streetwear look. Go for a sporty corset in a breathable fabric like neoprene or jersey, and pair it with matching or contrasting tracksuit bottoms for a cool and comfortable outfit. Finish the look with sneakers, a baseball cap, and oversized sunglasses for a trendy and effortless vibe that's perfect for running errands or hanging out with friends.

Tara's athleisure look | Image: Instagram

Corset salwar suit

Make a statement at your next desi celebration by wearing a corset salwar suit that combines traditional elegance with modern flair. Choose a corset-style blouse with intricate embroidery or embellishments to complement your salwar and dupatta, and pair it with fitted trousers or a flowy skirt for a contemporary silhouette. Complete the look with heels, statement jewellery, and a bold lip for a stunning ensemble that's sure to turn heads.

Alia in a corset salwar | Image: Instagram

Corset dress

For a show-stopping look that exudes confidence and glamour, opt for a corset dress that hugs your curves in all the right places.

Kiara in a corset dress | Image: Instagram

Choose a corset-style dress in a flattering silhouette, such as a bodycon or fit-and-flare design, and pair it with strappy heels and statement accessories for a glamorous evening ensemble. Whether you're attending a cocktail party, a wedding reception, or a night out with friends, a corset dress is sure to make you feel like the belle of the ball.