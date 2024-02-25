English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Denim Shorts, Flowy Skirts, Sunglasses: Wardrobe Essentials For Summers

As summer is around the corner, you must add your wardrobe with comfortable yet trendy outfits. Check out the items you must have in your wardrobe for summer.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer Skincare
Summer Skincare | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the temperatures rise, it's time to refresh your wardrobe for the summer season. Whether you're planning beach outings, or city adventures, having the right outfits in your closet can help you stay stylish, comfortable, and ready for any summer occasion. Here are some must-have items to elevate your summer wardrobe:

Lightweight dresses

Representative image | Image: Instagram 


Invest in a few lightweight, breezy dresses in breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or chiffon. Opt for styles such as sundresses, maxi dresses, or shirt dresses that are easy to throw on and effortlessly chic for any summer day or evening outing.

 

Breathable tops


Stock up on sleeveless tops, tank tops, and lightweight blouses in vibrant colours and playful prints. Look for tops with breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to keep you cool and comfortable during hot summer days.

Advertisement

 

Denim shorts

Representative image | Image: Instagram 


A pair of denim shorts is a summer wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down for various occasions. Choose a pair with a comfortable fit and a length that suits your style, whether it's classic cutoffs, high-waisted styles, or distressed denim.

Flowy skirts


Add some feminine flair to your summer wardrobe with flowy skirts in airy fabrics like chiffon or silk. Midi or maxi skirts with floral prints or bold patterns can be paired with a simple tank top or cropped blouse for an effortlessly chic look.

Lightweight pants


For cooler summer evenings or more formal occasions, lightweight pants in breathable fabrics like linen or cotton are a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Opt for styles such as wide-leg trousers, culottes, or palazzo pants for a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe.

Breathable footwear


Keep your feet cool and comfortable with sandals, espadrilles, or canvas sneakers. Choose footwear with breathable materials and supportive soles for all-day wear, whether you're strolling along the beach or exploring a new city.

 

Sunglasses

Representative image | Image: Instagram 


Protect yourself from the sun's rays in style with a wide-brimmed sun hat and a pair of sunglasses. Not only do they add a chic finishing touch to your summer outfits, but they also provide essential sun protection for your skin and eyes.

Advertisement

 

Lightweight outerwear


Even during the summer months, it's essential to have lightweight outerwear on hand for cooler evenings or unexpected rain showers. Pack a denim jacket, a lightweight cardigan, or a linen blazer to layer over your outfits when needed.


 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

an hour ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

an hour ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

an hour ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

19 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

19 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

19 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

19 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

19 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kulgam: 4 Arrested with War-Like Stores for Links with Terror Org LeT

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. LIVE Updates | PM Modi Dedicates 5 AIIMS to the Country

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Rakul Wishes Shahid On Birthday With An Unseen Photo From Wedding

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Mammootty Celebrates Kannur Squad, Kaathal - The Core Success

    Galleries22 minutes ago

  5. Is Elon Musk’s Grok ‘actually’ funny? Here are 12 jokes for you by Grok

    Tech 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo