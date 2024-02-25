Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:50 IST
Denim Shorts, Flowy Skirts, Sunglasses: Wardrobe Essentials For Summers
As summer is around the corner, you must add your wardrobe with comfortable yet trendy outfits. Check out the items you must have in your wardrobe for summer.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
As the temperatures rise, it's time to refresh your wardrobe for the summer season. Whether you're planning beach outings, or city adventures, having the right outfits in your closet can help you stay stylish, comfortable, and ready for any summer occasion. Here are some must-have items to elevate your summer wardrobe:
Lightweight dresses
Invest in a few lightweight, breezy dresses in breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or chiffon. Opt for styles such as sundresses, maxi dresses, or shirt dresses that are easy to throw on and effortlessly chic for any summer day or evening outing.
Breathable tops
Stock up on sleeveless tops, tank tops, and lightweight blouses in vibrant colours and playful prints. Look for tops with breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to keep you cool and comfortable during hot summer days.
Advertisement
Denim shorts
A pair of denim shorts is a summer wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down for various occasions. Choose a pair with a comfortable fit and a length that suits your style, whether it's classic cutoffs, high-waisted styles, or distressed denim.
Flowy skirts
Add some feminine flair to your summer wardrobe with flowy skirts in airy fabrics like chiffon or silk. Midi or maxi skirts with floral prints or bold patterns can be paired with a simple tank top or cropped blouse for an effortlessly chic look.
Lightweight pants
For cooler summer evenings or more formal occasions, lightweight pants in breathable fabrics like linen or cotton are a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Opt for styles such as wide-leg trousers, culottes, or palazzo pants for a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe.
Breathable footwear
Keep your feet cool and comfortable with sandals, espadrilles, or canvas sneakers. Choose footwear with breathable materials and supportive soles for all-day wear, whether you're strolling along the beach or exploring a new city.
Sunglasses
Protect yourself from the sun's rays in style with a wide-brimmed sun hat and a pair of sunglasses. Not only do they add a chic finishing touch to your summer outfits, but they also provide essential sun protection for your skin and eyes.
Advertisement
Lightweight outerwear
Even during the summer months, it's essential to have lightweight outerwear on hand for cooler evenings or unexpected rain showers. Pack a denim jacket, a lightweight cardigan, or a linen blazer to layer over your outfits when needed.
Advertisement
Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:50 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.