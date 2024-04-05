Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to go all out with his opulent sets and beautiful costumes. From Paro’s ethereal look in Devdas to Mastani’s anarkali in Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai’s white sarees recently, Bhansali’s characters have always been dressed in a fashion that is historically accurate while being beautiful.

Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who started their tryst with costume making in 2018 with the Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’, have made over 300 ensembles in a span of two years for his debut series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. Keeping in mind the theme, the designers had to work upon the “historical backdrop and location” for the series to make the outfits.

Heeramandi | Image: Instagram

300 Outfits in 2 years

Harpreet told IANS, “It's set in pre-partition India, specifically in the undivided Punjab region, with a focus on Lahore. This resonates deeply with us because my family comes from Gujranwala in Punjab, so I've grown up hearing stories about that time from my grandparents and aunts.”

“Even though we can't actually go there. Exploring the fashion of past times is really interesting to me. While we've seen movies about courtesans from places like Lahore, Lucknow, and Kolkata, 'Heeramandi' offers a fresh perspective on Lahore's culture that hasn't been seen much before.”

Talking about how many outfits and how much time did it take to make, Rimple replied: “We have made over 300 outfits for the series in the span of two years. It wasn’t easy as it “took extensive research to put these outfits together”.

“Our research was vast starting from the era’s prominent personalities and movies to travelling to various museums and cities in order to collect vintage textiles from various regions of the world that had major influence on the northern belt of pre-partition India during that era i.e. 1940s.”

Heeramandi | Image: Instagram

Bhansali’s aesthetic are dreamlike: Harpreet

Harpreet said that Bhansali’s cinema and aesthetic are intricate and dreamlike. “Every filmmaker has their own unique style, but Bhansali's cinema and aesthetic are exceptionally intricate and dreamlike. While he draws inspiration from real research, he fearlessly creates new worlds based on his vision and conviction,” he said.

“Having collaborated with him before and stayed in touch since then, we always anticipated the day he would bring 'Heeramandi' to life, as it had long been on his list of projects.” For the duo, making costumes for 'Heeramandi' is a “dream come true”.

“The process of realising his vision is a cherished experience for us, as we delve into his creative mind, while still maintaining the artistic freedom that every artist deserves. Working on 'Heeramandi' with him has been another valuable opportunity for exploration and collaboration,” Harpreet said.

With inputs from IANS