Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Designer Nishit Gupta On Bringing Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Together For Lakme Fashion Week

Nishit's Kalki showcased a range of luxe garments on the LFW x FDCI runway on the ultimate day. They had Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur as muses.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur
Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nishit Gupta, director of the label Kalki, has talked about how everyone deserves to feel empowered in what they wear and that they encourage individuals to embrace their personal style, regardless of their budget.

Talking to IANS about how there’s chatter around plagiarism and how even the basic line by designers is still on the expensive side for the middle-class pockets?

“Self-expression is the form of fashion that we believe in and everyone deserves to feel confident and empowered in what they wear,” said Gupta.

“While our designs are crafted with precision and expertise, we encourage individuals to embrace their personal style and find pieces that resonate with them, regardless of their budget.”

The label Kalki is renowned for Indian wear, which the label feels is indeed “poised to make its mark on the international stage”.

“Indian styles have always had a timeless appeal, rooted in rich cultural heritage and exquisite craftsmanship that dates back thousands of years. With a growing global appreciation for diversity and authenticity, Indian fashion is indeed poised to make its mark on the international stage,” Gupta added.

Kalki showcased a range of luxe garments on the LFW x FDCI runway on the ultimate day on Sunday. They had Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur as the muse.

Why them?

Gupta said: “Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur both possess strong social media appeal and represent a youthful elegance. Janhvi effortlessly combines womanly grace with modern chic, while Aditya exudes sophistication and sharp silhouette looks with his masculine charm.”

“Together, they bring a perfect blend of grace and panache to the runway, embodying the essence of KALKI's couture.”

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

