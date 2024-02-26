English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Designer Rohit Bal Makes His First Appearance After Health Scare

Designer Rohit Bal was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition that weakens and enlarges the heart muscle.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Rohit Bal
A file photo Rohit Bal | Image:Rohit Bal/Instagram
Fashion designer Rohit Bal, who was critically ill last year in November, has shared a video on his social media handle, updating his followers about his health. This marks his first appearance after the health scare. The ace designer was admitted to an ICU in a private  Medanta hospital in Gurugram to flush out alcohol from his system.

Rohit Bal makes rare appearance after health scare

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit shared a video in which he can be seen in a blue T-shirt and sported short hair. He is not saying anything in the video and is just posing for the selfie camera.

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Good to see you back Sir God bless." Another asked about his health, "How are you doing now, champ". Another wrote, "Mashallah, must talented couturier, you look gud Rohitji."

(A screengrab of the post | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Rohit Bal's health

The designer was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition that weakens and enlarges the heart muscle, impeding its ability to pump an adequate amount of blood to the body. As a result, he required ventilation.  After being on a ventilator for a few weeks, the doctors shared that the designer was doing well.

(A file photo of Rohit Bal | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Rohit Bal | Image: Instagram)

Later, Bal also shared a statement assuring his fans that he is well. In his statement, the fashion designer said, “Dear friends, family, and supporters, I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams. Our brand remains strong, and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success. Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let's keep moving forward with hope and courage.”

Published February 26th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

