Designer Sanjukta Dutta unveiled her latest collection Kahua Komal at Milan Fashion Week on February 24. Dutta's show was attended by Mrs. T Ajungla Jamir, Consul General of India in Milan, and Mr. Luciano Pettoello Mantovani, Secretary General of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Italy. Dutta's creations have always been a celebration of Indian heritage and craftsmanship.

File photo of Designer Sanjukta Dutta at Milan Fasion Week | Image: Sanjukta Dutta's PR Team



Sanjukta Dutta's collection presented at Milan Fashion Week

The collection emodied a timeless fusion of classical Indian aesthetics harmonized with contemporary nuances. This comes in as a testament of her unwavering commitment to the artisnal heritage of the country. Each piece, meticolously handcrafted over a spand of 25 days, displays tales of tradition that are woven into every intricate thread. Dutta's collection casted a spell of femininty and grace, enchanting women from every walk of life.

Image: Sanjukta Dutta's PR Team

Humbled by the positive response on her collection, Dutta said, "To witness the Assam Handloom grace the illustrious stage of the Milan Fashion Week is nothing short of a reverie fulfilled. It is a privilege for me and my artisans to witness our labor of love embraced on a global platform."

She further added, "With every stitch, I aspire to ignite the spirit of self-discovery through fashion, ensuring that the legacy of Indian craftsmanship continues to shine brightly across continents."

More about Sanjukta Dutta's collection Kahua Komal

Dutta's collection Kahua Komal encapsulates the essence of tenderness and softness, both in its name and in its exquisite craftsmanship. Each piece in the collection tells a story of generations of artisans who have perfected their craft.

Each piece blends traditional elegance with a contemporary flair, making it a masterpiece of fusion fashion. The collection's authenticity and purity sets it apart from everything else. With every piece, you are embracing tradition and honouring Indian legacy.