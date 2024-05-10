Advertisement

Did you know that heels were originally invented for men? Dating back to the 10th century, Persian men wore heeled shoes while riding horses to secure their feet in stirrups and gain stability during battles. Over time, heels evolved into a fashion statement, with men from the elite class flaunting them. Soon, women too started donning them as symbols of status and style.

Today, high heels blur the lines between gender-based fashion that places unwarranted boundaries between men’s and women’s style. It offers individuals of all genders a bold and empowering way to express themselves through fashion. If you're a man looking to embrace high heels and make a statement with your style, here are some tips to help you rock this iconic footwear. After all, why should girls have all the fun?

Harry Styles in heels | Image: ANI

Start with a low heel

If you're new to wearing heels, ease into it by starting with a low heel height and gradually working your way up. Opt for styles such as Chelsea boots or loafers with a modest heel height of one to two inches to get comfortable with the sensation of wearing heels and build confidence in your stride.

Choose the right fit

Proper fit is essential when it comes to wearing heels comfortably and confidently. Make sure to choose heels that fit snugly around your foot without pinching or rubbing. Invest in cushioned insoles or gel pads to provide extra support and alleviate pressure on the balls of your feet.

Good posture

Maintaining good posture is key to rocking high heels with grace and confidence. Keep your shoulders back, chest lifted, and spine aligned while walking in heels to create a long, lean silhouette and exude confidence with every step.

Ranveer Singh in heels | Image: Instagram

Take small steps

Walking in heels requires a different stride than flat shoes, so take small, deliberate steps to maintain balance and stability. Focus on placing one foot in front of the other in a heel-to-toe motion, and practice walking on different surfaces to get accustomed to the sensation of wearing heels in various settings.

Coordinate with your outfit

High heels can elevate any outfit and add a touch of sophistication and flair to your look. Coordinate your heels with your outfit by choosing complementary colors and styles that enhance your overall aesthetic. Whether you're rocking a casual streetwear ensemble or dressing up for a formal occasion, heels can take your outfit to the next level and make a statement wherever you go.

Own your style

You might do everything right - from the fit to the style to the stride, what matters the most is confidence. Embrace your unique sense of style and confidence when wearing high heels. Always remember, fashion knows no bounds, and high heels are for everyone to enjoy and express themselves with.