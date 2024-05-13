Advertisement

As the temperature rises and summer wardrobe staples come out of hibernation, it's essential to care for your clothes properly to ensure they look their best season after season. Different fabrics require different care techniques to maintain their colour, shape, and texture. Here are fabric-specific washing tips to help you keep your summer clothes looking fresh and vibrant for longer.

Cotton

Cotton is a breathable and lightweight fabric perfect for summer wear. To keep your cotton garments looking their best:

Cotton shirt | Image: Unsplash

Wash in cold water to prevent shrinkage and preserve colour vibrancy.

Use a gentle detergent to avoid weakening the fibres.

Turn garments inside out before washing to reduce friction and prevent pilling.

Avoid over-drying in the sun to prevent fading; instead, air dry in the shade or tumble dry on low heat.

Linen

Linen is prized for its airy and cooling properties, making it ideal for hot summer days. To care for your linen garments:

Hand wash or machine wash on a gentle cycle using cold water.

Use a mild detergent to avoid stripping the fabric of its natural oils.

Hang linen items to dry to minimise wrinkles; iron on a low heat setting if necessary.

Store linen garments in a cool, dry place to prevent mildew and discoloration.

Rayon

Rayon is a lightweight and versatile fabric that mimics the feel of silk. To maintain the quality of your rayon pieces:

Rayon | Image: Unsplash

Hand wash or machine wash on a delicate cycle using cold water.

Use a mild detergent and avoid bleach, which can weaken the fibres.

Lay flat to dry to prevent stretching and distortion.

Iron on a low heat setting with a pressing cloth to smooth out wrinkles.

Polyester

Polyester is a durable and wrinkle-resistant fabric commonly used in activewear and swimwear. To care for your polyester garments:

Machine wash on a gentle cycle with warm water.

Use a mild detergent and avoid fabric softeners, which can leave a residue.

Hang polyester items to dry or tumble dry on low heat.

Avoid ironing polyester garments unless necessary; if ironing is required, use a low heat setting.

Denim

Denim is a sturdy and versatile fabric perfect for casual summer outfits. To keep your denim looking its best:

Denim | Image: Unsplash

Wash denim inside out in cold water to preserve colour and prevent fading.

Use a mild detergent and avoid bleach, which can weaken the fibres.

Hang denim to air dry or tumble dry on low heat; avoid over-drying to prevent shrinkage.

Avoid frequent washing; instead, spot clean stains and refresh denim by hanging it in the bathroom during a steamy shower.