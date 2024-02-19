Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 05:29 IST

Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone Or Alia Bhatt, Who Aced The Black On Black Drape Look?

Alia Bhatt's latest look is strikingly similar to an ensemble sported by Deepika Padukone last year. Here's taking a look at the similarly styled outfits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone (L), Alia Bhatt (R) | Image:Deepika Padukone
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her production venture, Poacher. The London Premiere of the Malayalam language web series, slated to be made available on Amazon Prime Video, from February 23, saw Alia ditch her pastel colour palette for an all-black royal ensemble. Interestingly, a rather similar look had been sported by Deepika Padukone, earlier last year, as she accompanied husband Ranveer Singh and father Prakash Padukone, for a sports event.

Alia Bhatt's desi twist on the Audrey Hepburn aesthetic


How close Alia's venture Poacher, is to her heart, is evident in the carefully crafted ensemble sported by the actress for its London premiere. The actress opted for a heavy drape, namely a velveteen one - a jerk shift from the kind of airy, floaty sarees she tends to don. The pitch black monochromatic hue further added gravity to the ensemble.

A sleeveless blouse in the same tone made Alia's look fall in line with the black-on-black aesthetic. The monotony of the same, stood broken by the subtle yet evident border in a striking gold. Adding further variation to the look, also becoming the focal point of it, was the multi-tiered layered string of pearls sitting pretty on her neck paired with matching studs, which gave off an old world charm. The old world aesthetic was also reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast At Tiffany's still - Alia's look of course, was an indianised take on the same. A center-parted messy bun and rosy red lips - the latter being a rather unusual but welcome choice for the actress, completed her look.

Deepika Padukone did it first


Though the black on black trend is not essentially a unique or ground breaking aesthetic to embrace, the particular look sported by Alia was quite the dead ringer for one among Deepika Padukone's many public appearances last year. The actress' take on the trend however, was a much more minimalist approach. Deepika's saree was strikingly similar to that of Alia's also featuring a thin but statement golden border - albeit with a different motif.

Deepika's blouse however, is where Alia's look took a departure as the former had paired her saree with a full-sleeved conservative blouse. A pair of pearl-detailed earrings, side-parted bun, smoky eyes and a nude lip completed the look. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 05:29 IST

