Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Fashionable Summer Shirts For Men To Amp Up Your Style Game

Looking dapper, and chic in a shirt is an art, but with the right pick you can easily up your summer shirt game.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer shirts for men
Summer shirts for men | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
If you're looking to pull off your best summer look, then it really matters which shirt you pick from your wardrobe or add it. While there are amazing shirts which are threatening the coolest T-shirt in your closet, only a select few make the cut when you're attempting to look suave this summer season. 

Linen classics

A staple for the sweltering heat, these extremely breathable, and absorbent linen shirts are the epitome of breazy fashion.These shirts come in a variety of pastel shades and earthy tones, making them a versatile choice for both casual outings and formal engagements. While making your pick go for a linen shirt with a tighter weave. 

Cuban collared charm

Bringing a touch of the retro vibe, Cuban collared shirts with their laid-back appeal are making a big comeback. Characterized by their open collars and short sleeves, these shirts feature bold prints and vibrant colours, perfect for adding a splash of fun to your summer wardrobe. Pair them with chinos or shorts for a relaxed yet eye-catching look.

Image credit: YouTube screengrab

Printed perfection

Summer is the ideal season to embrace bold patterns and prints. From tropical motifs and floral designs to abstract and geometric patterns, printed shirts are a great way to make a statement. You can also choose subtle shades with a dash of fashion represented through smaller print, which can be paired with a darker shade of stone-washed jeans. 

Image credit: Unsplash

Oversized class 

Oversized shirts are ideal for the laid-back vibe of summer. In soft hues and subtle stripes, these shirts can be paired with slim-fit trousers or denim for a balanced silhouette. The extra room ensures that you sweat less without compromising on style.

Sustainable statement 

Eco-conscious fashion is not just a trend but a necessity. Brands are increasingly offering shirts made from sustainable materials like organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled polyester. These eco-friendly shirts not only reduce the negative impact on the environment, but also provide you a way to stay fashionable this summer.


 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

