Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 31st, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Five Most Fashionable Beachwear Essentials You Must Have

Have a look at the essentials you need to keep in mind when planning a beach vacation -- wrap skirts and beach bikinis.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Beachwear
Beachwear | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the summer season approaches, beachgoers are eagerly planning their escapes to the sandy shores, where the sun, sea, and style converge. For women looking to make a statement while soaking up the sun, mastering the art of beach fashion is essential. This year, comfort and glamour go hand in hand, with versatile pieces that promise both style and practicality. Here's your guide to the must-have beach outfits that will ensure you stand out from the crowd and enjoy every beach day to its fullest.

Floral maxi dresses

The quintessential maxi dress remains a staple in beach fashion, with floral prints and soothing hues setting the tone for a relaxed yet elegant seaside look. Paired with flip-flops and a tote bag, these dresses embody a blend of sophistication and ease. Elevate the ensemble with Boho-inspired accessories, a natural, sun-kissed makeup look, beachy waves, and classic sunglasses for a picture-perfect outfit.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Shorts and crop tops

For those who prioritise comfort without compromising on style, shorts paired with crop tops are the ideal choice. Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton or linen in playful prints, and complete the look with a flowy blouse or lightweight tee. Accessories like a versatile tote bag and a pair of sneakers or flip-flops add practicality and flair to this casual beach ensemble.

 

Image credit: Unsplash 
Image credit: Unsplash 

 

Wrap skirts

Wrap skirts, especially flowy or wrap designs, offer a chic and feminine touch perfect for beach outings and sundowners. Style them with a crop top and a statement hat for an Instagram-worthy look that seamlessly transitions from beach to city. Layer with a denim jacket and sneakers for an urban twist on this beach classic.

Beach bikinis

No beach wardrobe is complete without a selection of bikinis, catering to various styles and comfort levels. Beyond swimwear, layering options like oversized shirts, skirts, shorts, or scarves can elevate your beach attire. Complete the look with essentials like flip-flops, a straw bag, a wide-brimmed hat, and, most importantly, ample sunscreen to protect your skin.

 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 15:19 IST

