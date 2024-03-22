Advertisement

Lying in the western coast of India, Gujarat is well-known for its dandiya, religious festivals , temple towns, and for its textiles, and fabrics. The state-grown textiles not only serves as a reminder to the local artistry and craftsmanship, but provides travellers with unique memorabilia. Gujarat has a variety of popular fabrics, which are made from locally procured raw materials and traditional techniques. Here is more on the five most popular Gujarati fabrics made and sold in the state.

Bandhani

Bandhani, also known as Bandhej, holds the title of being one of the oldest and most cherished fabrics in Gujarat. Rooted in the meticulous art of tie and dye, Bandhani is celebrated for its use of diverse palette of colours and distinctive patterns. The cities of Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Anjar are especially famed for their Bandhani creations, which includes everything from salwar kameez to saris adorned in this traditional technique.

Image credit: Unsplash

Patola

Patola stands as a symbol of luxury, woven with pure gold zari and mulberry silk. Renowned for its rich palette that includes hues of green, yellow, red, blue, black, and white, Patola fabric commands admiration both domestically and internationally, with Gujarat being its proud exporter to the world.

Image credit: Pexels

Ajrakh

Known locally as Dhamadka, Ajrakh is a fabric that showcases the ancient craft of woodblock printing. The artisans of Junagadh, Gondal, and Jetpur dedicate extensive time to creating Ajrakh fabrics, employing river water to enhance the vibrancy of its colours, which range from yellow and red to maroon, green, and blue.

Mashru

Mashru fabric embodies a unique blend of cotton and silk, offering the comfort of cotton with the sheen of silk. This fabric is renowned across India, but it is in Gujarat where the authenticity and quality of Mashru truly shine, thanks to the skilled local artisans who continue to preserve this traditional craft.